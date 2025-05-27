Seinxon to Launch the World's First Smart Wallet Supporting Both Apple and Google Tracking Platforms on Kickstarter

The InCard Seinxon Wallet+ combines 6 essential functions into one powerful solution for modern digital lifestyles

NEW BERLIN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Seinxon, the next-generation smart accessory brand by US-based ofive limited, is announcing the upcoming launch of the InCard Seinxon Trackable Wallet+: 6 in One on Kickstarter. As the world's first wallet that supports both Apple Find My and Google's Find My Device, the product blends six powerful features into one compact everyday carry - redefining what a smart wallet can do.

The campaign will officially go live on May 27 at 9:00 AM New York Time , with early backers eligible for up to 50% OFF Super Early Bird pricing.

Product Highlights:

Dual-Platform Global Tracking - Integrated support for Apple and Google networks for maximum coverage and compatibility

Detachable Tracker Card Holder - Bluetooth tracker can be used independently or with the wallet body, or used as a mobile phone stand

Built-in NFC Business Card - Instantly share your digital identity with a single tap

Wireless Charging & IP68 Waterproofing - Designed for real-life durability and convenience

RFID Blocking & Travel-Friendly Design - Includes SIM card slots, passport/ticket storage, and ejector pin holder

Vegan Leather - Lightweight, wear-resistant, and premium feel

"Our mission is to make smart accessories that simplify, secure, and connect people's lives-no matter what device or platform they use," said the product lead at Seinxon.

Preview & Set Reminder: www.seinxon.com

For media inquiries, high-res assets, or interview opportunities, please contact: support@seinxon.com www.seinxon.com .

Contact Information:

Bright ZHENG

CEO

marketing@seinxon.com

Mandy F

CTO

pr@seinxon.com

SOURCE: seinxon

Seinxon2025.jpg

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/seinxon-to-launch-the-worlds-first-smart-wallet-supporting-both-a-1032136