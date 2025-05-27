Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
117 Leser
Seinxon to Launch the World's First Smart Wallet Supporting Both Apple and Google Tracking Platforms on Kickstarter

The InCard Seinxon Wallet+ combines 6 essential functions into one powerful solution for modern digital lifestyles

NEW BERLIN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Seinxon, the next-generation smart accessory brand by US-based ofive limited, is announcing the upcoming launch of the InCard Seinxon Trackable Wallet+: 6 in One on Kickstarter. As the world's first wallet that supports both Apple Find My and Google's Find My Device, the product blends six powerful features into one compact everyday carry - redefining what a smart wallet can do.

The campaign will officially go live on May 27 at 9:00 AM New York Time, with early backers eligible for up to 50% OFF Super Early Bird pricing.

Product Highlights:

  • Dual-Platform Global Tracking - Integrated support for Apple and Google networks for maximum coverage and compatibility

  • Detachable Tracker Card Holder - Bluetooth tracker can be used independently or with the wallet body, or used as a mobile phone stand

  • Built-in NFC Business Card - Instantly share your digital identity with a single tap

  • Wireless Charging & IP68 Waterproofing - Designed for real-life durability and convenience

  • RFID Blocking & Travel-Friendly Design - Includes SIM card slots, passport/ticket storage, and ejector pin holder

  • Vegan Leather - Lightweight, wear-resistant, and premium feel

"Our mission is to make smart accessories that simplify, secure, and connect people's lives-no matter what device or platform they use," said the product lead at Seinxon.

Preview & Set Reminder: www.seinxon.com

For media inquiries, high-res assets, or interview opportunities, please contact: support@seinxon.comwww.seinxon.com.

Contact Information:

Bright ZHENG
CEO
marketing@seinxon.com

Mandy F
CTO
pr@seinxon.com

.

SOURCE: seinxon



Related Documents:
  • Seinxon2025.jpg


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/seinxon-to-launch-the-worlds-first-smart-wallet-supporting-both-a-1032136

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.