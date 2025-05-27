FTSE Russell Announces Directing Indexing Survey

Financial Advisors View Direct Indexing as "Essential" to Remain Competitive in Wealth Market

76% of advisors currently use or plan to use direct indexing in the next 12 months led by wirehouse and "NextGen" advisors

74% of advisors say direct indexing is an "essential offering for HNW/UHNW clients"

"Lack of client demand," "complexity" and "implementation" among top barriers

79% of advisors "expect some level of friction" on implementation, with only 13% indicating it's "very easy"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / FTSE Russell, the global index provider, announced today the findings from its second annual direct indexing survey. The results, based on the responses of over 400 financial advisors, suggests continued strong growth for direct indexing. The report, provides insights that could help mitigate barriers to adoption and uncovers different advisor perceptions by age and channels.

Ryan Sullivan, Head of Buy-Side Americas at FTSE Russell, said: "Direct indexing providers need to identify the next wave of advisor use cases and make access to technology tools easier. Our survey suggests that younger advisors and those from the wirehouses are increasing their use of direct indexing and providers need to address the challenges of implementation and integration to stay competitive in the wealth market."

Advisors Signal Strong Growth for Direct Indexing

In a sign that advisors have accepted direct indexing as a product offering with distinct client benefits, the majority plan to use it more over the next 12 months. Of the third (33%) of advisors already using direct indexing, most (67%) intend to increase usage in the next 12 months. Additionally, more than four in 10 (43%) advisors plan to start using it during this time. Just a quarter (24%) of advisors aren't using direct indexing and don't plan to. The vast majority (81%) of advisors expect advancements in AI and automation will help drive the growth of direct indexing.

Usage was highest among wirehouse advisors, with 49% using direct indexing. Among all advisors using direct indexing, wirehouse advisors are most likely to plan to increase usage at 82%, compared to 60% for traditional full-service advisors, 60% for advisors at independent broker-dealers and 53% for RIAs.

NextGen and Wirehouse Advisors View Direct Indexing as Vital to Remain Competitive in Wealth Management

While a majority (52%) of all advisors agree at least somewhat that direct indexing is "becoming an essential offering to remain competitive in wealth management," 63% of NextGen advisors, defined as those under age 45, agreed with this statement versus just 47% of advisors over age 55. The disparity was even greater across channels with 69% of wirehouse advisors supporting this view versus 49% of traditional, 53% of independent broker-dealers and 34% of RIA advisors.

Most (74%) also agree direct indexing is an essential offering to have available for HNW/UHNW clients and prospects. The majority of advisors view the strongest level of opportunity for direct indexing with wealthier clients, with 86% indicating a "moderate" or "strong" opportunity for ultra-high-net-worth ($10M+) and 85% for high-net-worth ($1M-$9.99M) clients. Fewer than half (49%) of advisors see a moderate or strong opportunity with affluent ($250,000-$999,999) clients and just 20% see opportunity with the mass affluent ($100,000-$250,000) segment.

Familiarity Breeds Adoption

Almost all (92%) advisors have some familiarity with direct indexing, with NextGen and wirehouse advisors reporting the highest level of familiarity. Not only are NextGen advisors more likely to be using direct indexing than advisors over age 55 (44% vs 26%), but they are more likely to indicate they are "extremely" or "very" familiar with direct indexing.

Perceived Implementation Challenge

The majority of advisors are aligned on the main benefit of direct indexing: tax management. Almost three quarters (72%) view tax-loss harvesting as a benefit, with over six in 10 (62%) seeing tax efficiency as a benefit. However, advisors have a perception that implementation is a significant challenge. Only 13% of advisors expect implementation will be "very easy" while 79% of advisors say they "expect some level of friction" and 52% agree that "integrating direct indexing into my existing technology stack is challenging." However, 89% of advisors currently using direct indexing indicated implementation is "very easy" or "somewhat easy," likely suggesting that providers should refocus educational efforts.

Barriers to Entry

Advisors noted several barriers reflecting a combination of educational and operational challenges. When asked about barriers to using direct indexing with a client, "lack of client demand" was the top response (45%), followed by "complexity makes educating clients difficult" (34%) and "my understanding and knowledge of direct indexing" (27%).

Despite feedback on lack of client demand, advisors indicated that their clients are actually seeking the benefits of direct indexing. "Tax-efficient investing strategies" as well as "volatility" and "risk management" rank high on the list of services and planning topics clients ask about most often.

To review the full report, please click here

The 2025 FTSE Russell Direct Indexing Survey was an online quantitative survey of 402 financial advisors from a mix of channels (wirehouse, traditional, independent broker-dealer and RIA) who had some familiarity with direct indexing. The respondents were aged 25+ with $20M+ AUM. 44% of respondents had $200M+ AUM with an average AUM across the total sample of $419M. The survey responses were collected between March 7th and March 24th, 2025. The survey was conducted by independent research firm 8 Acre Perspective.

