Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Job Seekers' Edge, a U.S.based career coaching firm, today announced its official launch, offering strategic, personalized support to professionals seeking a job or career transition. Founded by Professional Certified Coach (PCC) Kathryn Justyn, the company provides a full suite of coaching services designed to help clients build confidence, craft compelling career materials, and navigate the job search process from start to finish.

Recognizing a growing need among professionals who feel overwhelmed or underprepared in today's fast-changing job market, Job Seekers' Edge is launched to bridge the gap between desire for change and successful action. From tailored résumés and LinkedIn profiles to interview coaching, negotiation strategy, and guidance through the first 90 days of a new role, the company empowers clients to "own" who they are and communicate their value clearly in every phase of the job search.

With over two decades of leadership experience in sales and management, Ms. Justyn understands the increasing complexity of changing jobs. From the rise of AI-generated résumés to the challenge of standing out in a crowded market, today's job seekers face more than just logistical hurdles, they grapple with uncertainty, self-doubt, and decision fatigue.

"At Job Seekers' Edge, we meet people where they are," said Kathryn Justyn. "What we're offering isn't just resume help, it's a partnership. It's about helping professionals recognize and own their unique strengths, then communicate that value clearly across every touchpoint of their job search."

Through programs such as The Job Change Essentials, The Job Change Edge, Nail the Interview, and the comprehensive Job Seekers' Edge Program, clients receive personalized guidance on everything from brand positioning to networking strategy and mock interviews. Each package is designed to align with the evolving expectations of employers while building the candidate's self-awareness and confidence.

While many career changers lean on AI and one-size-fits-all tools, Job Seekers' Edge offers something different: a human connection. Ms. Justyn, who is certified through the International Coaching Federation (ICF), works one-on-one with clients to uncover hidden value, clarify goals, and transform how they show up not just on paper, but in person.

"It's not uncommon for someone to come to us planning to leave their company, and through the coaching process, they end up staying but in a new, more fulfilling capacity. When people see themselves differently, they act differently and others take notice," said Kathryn Justyn.

With services available across the U.S., Job Seekers' Edge is designed for executives and professionals ready to elevate their careers with intention. Whether facing a toxic environment, seeking growth, or simply needing a change, clients walk away equipped not only with polished materials, but with a refreshed sense of ownership over their professional journey.

To learn more about working with Kathryn Justyn and the team at Job Seekers' Edge, visit www.jobseekersedge.com.

About Job Seekers' Edge:

Job Seekers' Edge is a career coaching firm committed to helping professionals navigate job change with strategy, authenticity, and confidence. Through a blend of high-touch coaching, expert insights, and tailored programs, Job Seekers' Edge helps clients stand out, connect meaningfully, and land the right opportunities. From resume development and personal branding to interview mastery and career strategy, every service is designed to reflect the full value of each client's unique strengths and goals.

