Tracelink, Inc.: Digital Supply Chain Transformation Accelerates in Life Sciences as New Partners Join the TraceLink OPUS Partner Program

BOSTON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, announced significant momentum in its OPUS Partner Program, which has grown by 35% since April 2024. This growth reflects surging demand across life sciences for digital supply chain transformation-and trusted partners who can operationalize these advanced solutions to maximize ROI and drive long-term value.

Digital Transformation, Powered by Partners

Partners now account for more than 50% of all new business, up from 25% in 2024. The majority of new MINT (Multienterprise Information Network Tower) engagements will include a designated partner, reflecting TraceLink's commitment to delivering deeper, faster value to customers. This partner-first approach ensures that customers are supported by specialized experts who guide strategic supply chain design, operationalize change management, and help rearchitect and support supply chain IT landscapes to meet evolving demands.

Underpinning this growth is TraceLink's Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS), which equips partners with no-code configuration capabilities to rapidly create and deploy tailored solutions. Combined with TraceLink's global B2N Integrate-Once network of 291,000+ verified entities, partners can expand services, accelerate implementations, and empower customers with greater supply chain agility and resilience.

"Partnering with TraceLink has been instrumental in helping us deliver cutting-edge supply chain solutions to our customers," said Peter Bigelow, CEO, SCmple. "This partnership not only improves our ability to drive digital transformation but also empowers our customers with the agility and operational excellence needed to navigate today's complex supply chain landscape."

New Solution and Technology Partners Strengthen TraceLink's Growing Ecosystem

TraceLink continues to build a robust, global ecosystem by welcoming new Solution Partners and Technology Partners who share a common goal-delivering measurable outcomes for customers and accelerating digital transformation.

Solution Partners provide implementation, optimization, and change management expertise, helping customers fully realize the value of their TraceLink investment. New partners include Arcolab, Clarkston Consulting, Sikich, and ZS.

Technology Partners integrate their platforms with TraceLink's multienterprise supply chain network to enable seamless interoperability across ERP, WMS, IMS, and supply planning systems. New additions such as Kinaxis, SCmple, SCW.AI, Softeon, and Slingshot Pharma strengthen the platform's orchestration capabilities.

"The rapid expansion of the TraceLink OPUS Partner Program reflects the growing demand for intelligent, end-to-end supply chains," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Our partners are not just supporting implementations-they're enabling innovation, driving revenue growth, synchronizing supply and demand, and helping customers rethink the architecture of their supply chains."

Delivering Impact: 159 Partner-Led Deals and a 4.5x+ Services Multiplier

TraceLink partners have led 159 customer engagements across MINT and track-and-trace/serialization deals, with 57 projects in the last six months alone. These engagements demonstrate the program's reach and its value creation potential.

The service opportunity for partners is substantial, with the majority of customers seeking a Solution Partner, and the services multiplier averages 4.5x, with many engagements reaching 10x or higher. Partners help customers move beyond the foundational digitalization capabilities to unlock sustained value through orchestration and data-driven supply chain operations.

Introducing OPUS Link Lab: Accelerating Partner Innovation

To accelerate partner-led innovation, TraceLink is launching OPUS Link Lab (OLL), a secure, pre-production sandbox environment where Solution and Technology Partners can use no-code tools to design, test, and validate new multienterprise solutions, reports, dashboards, and integrations. With preloaded access to base solutions like MINT, OLL enables rapid prototyping, system interoperability testing, and hands-on platform training. Launching in June 2025 through a phased early access program, OLL will also serve as the launchpad to the upcoming OPUS Marketplace, where validated partner solutions can be listed and commercialized across TraceLink's global customer and partner network. Sign up for early access to OLL.

Unlocking Opportunities at FutureLink Barcelona

At FutureLink Barcelona 2025, TraceLink's premier industry event, partners and customers alike will explore how to harness the power of OPUS and MINT to orchestrate next-generation supply chains. With 60+ sessions, workshops, and immersive experiences, Solution and Technology Partners will gain first-hand insight into the platform's newest capabilities-and how to help their clients accelerate transformation, improve compliance, and build more resilient supply networks.

Join the Future of the Global, Digital Life Sciences Supply Chain

The TraceLink OPUS Partner Program empowers partners with industry-leading tools, training, and business opportunities. For customers, it ensures that every implementation is supported by a knowledgeable ecosystem of experts who help deliver faster time to value.

Learn more about the TraceLink OPUS Partner Program and register for FutureLink Barcelona today.

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling orchestration through a globally connected digital network of more than 291,000 entities. Businesses rely on TraceLink to ensure complete supply chain visibility, product traceability, and secure medicine delivery-driving better health outcomes for every patient, everywhere.

