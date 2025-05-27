Taiga Building Products Ltd. Announes One-time Dividend Distribution For Common Shareholders

BURNABY, BC, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announced today a special dividend of $1.6675 CDN per common share of the Company to be paid on June 23, 2025 to holders of record of common shares on June 6, 2025.

The board of directors has authorized this one-time dividend. There are no current plans to issue regular dividends, and no long-term dividend policy has been established.

