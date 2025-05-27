Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A2PBYQ | ISIN: US29350E1047 | Ticker-Symbol: 2Q5
Tradegate
23.05.25 | 18:04
0,297 Euro
+1,89 % +0,006
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2025 14:42 Uhr
Predictive Oncology Inc.: Court Denies Renovaro Motion for an Expedited Trial in July

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, today issued the following statement regarding its dispute with Renovaro, Inc.

Contrary to a press release issued by RENB, the Delaware Court of Chancery recently rejected RENB's request for an expedited, two-day trial in July. The Court reached this decision citing RENB's delay in bringing its action.

POAI fully intends to protect its rights and defend against the claims asserted by RENB that are premised on inaccurate allegations and lack any merit. The Court has scheduled trial for November 12-13, 2025.

POAI looks forward to its day in Court.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA laboratory facility. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements reflect Predictive Oncology's current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Predictive Oncology's operations and the investments Predictive Oncology makes. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "would," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Predictive Oncology's actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Predictive Oncology's filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, Predictive Oncology disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Predictive Oncology does not give any assurance that Predictive Oncology will achieve its expectations described in this press release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
