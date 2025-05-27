Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Tiffany Houston, Chief Executive Officer, Shine Foundation ("Shine") and her team, joined Brady Wilson, Senior Account Manager, Equity Trading, TMX Group to open the market to honour the National AccessAbility Week.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mznsm0EmG-c

For 38 years, Shine Foundation has empowered young people ages 11-21 living with severe physical disabilities by fulfilling personalized Shine Dreams that help them see a brighter future. With close to 9,000 Dreams delivered across Canada, Dreams create opportunities for young people to build confidence, independence, and a sense of purpose. This National AccessAbility Week, Shine highlights the need for a more accessible and inclusive Canada so that people living with severe physical disabilities can chase their ambitions without barriers. Learn more at shinefoundation.ca.

Shine was established in 1987 by a London, Ontario father as a legacy to his son who passed away from muscular dystrophy. He wanted young people like his son to be able to live their dreams. By 1990, the Foundation was delivering customized Dreams all across Canada. As Shine continues to grow and raise awareness in communities from coast to coast to coast, the next goal is to change a life every day by 2030!

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253506

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange