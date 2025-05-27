Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Block Listing - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27
ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 27 May 2025
Name of applicant:
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
Name of scheme:
N/A
Period of return:
From:
27 November 2024
To:
26 May 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
6,936,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
2,655,000 ordinary shares of 1 penny each
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
4,281,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each
Name of contact:
Ruth Wright
JTC (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
+44 203 893 1011
The Company's LEI is: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75