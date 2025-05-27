Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market worth US$8.74 billion by 2030 with 7.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market, valued at US$4.79 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.5%, reaching US$6.10 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$8.74 billion by 2030. Chromatography is used in analytical chemistry to separate and analyse volatile compounds without decomposition. It conducts complicated separations like amino acid sequencing or pollutant separation. In this non-destructive technique, separation is based on differential partitioning between the mobile and stationary phases. Chromatography accessories and consumables play a vital role in the operation of chromatography systems. These products are usually required to operate and maintain chromatography instruments and systems.

The key factors contributing to market growth include the growing popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques, the rising use of chromatography for food safety applications, the growing importance of chromatography tests in drug development, and the increasing demand for environmental analysis.

Additionally, emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

By Based on technology, the liquid chromatography segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The chromatography accessories & consumables market is categorized into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other technologies. The liquid chromatography segment comprises high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC), flash chromatography, low-pressure performance liquid chromatography (LPLC), and other liquid chromatography technologies. The key factors driving the market growth of the liquid chromatography segment include the most widely used technique due to its flexibility and functionality, and its wide range of applications, such as high-throughput purification systems that purify large samples daily.

By product, in 2024, the columns segment accounted for the largest market share. Columns are the most critical part of chromatography systems, as chromatographic separation occurs inside the column. The growing concerns about food & water safety are expected to drive market growth in this segment in the coming years.

By geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the chromatography accessories & consumables market. This region includes countries such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. The growth of the chromatography accessories & consumables market is driven by the rising outsourcing of drug discovery & development activities undertaken by emerging economies due to low labor costs and the increasing growth of the biopharmaceutical industry in the region.

As of 2024, the leading companies in the chromatography accessories & consumables market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Jasco International Co. Ltd. (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Bruker (US), Restek Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Avantor, Inc. (US) and Merck KGaA (Germany).

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US):

Agilent Technologies is one of the leading players in the chromatography accessories & consumables market. To continue its competitive advantage and propel future growth, the company has adopted several strategic moves, such as partnerships and acquisitions. For instance, in 2023, Agilent partnered with PathAI to combine Agilent's assay expertise with PathAI's algorithms, focusing on integrated solutions and companion diagnostics in digital pathology. Moreover, Agilent has a strong global presence across more than 100 countries and is expanding its geographic reach further through strategic collaborations.

Waters Corporation (US):

Waters Corporation is a leading company in the chromatography consumables and accessories market. In 2023, the company partnered strategically with Sartorius to combine Sartorius' Resolute BioSMB multi-column chromatography system with Waters' PATROL UPLC Process Analysis system. The collaboration was designed to enhance process analytics and minimize chromatography resin consumption in downstream biomonitoring. Waters Corporation also makes strategic acquisitions to expand its product lines and venture into new business opportunities. A prime example is the acquisition of Integrated Software Solutions Pty Limited (US) and its two subsidiaries, which helped Waters to increase its laboratory software solutions portfolio. Such strategic acquisitions have substantially increased the company's customer base and strengthened its global market position.

