Tetra Pak Wins Environmental Initiatives Award at SEAL Business Sustainability Awards 2025

Tetra Pak's Approach to Nature framework has been recognised as an industry-leading strategy for addressing biodiversity loss and water security across the entire value chain

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Tetra Pak has received the Environmental Initiatives Award at the 2025 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for its Approach to Nature framework. The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Award recognises Tetra Pak's framework as an industry-leading example of how major companies can leverage their expertise to guide and collaborate with partners throughout the value chain to realise their own sustainability goals and address regulatory requirements. ?

Tetra Pak launched its comprehensive Approach to Nature framework in 2024 to address nature-related impacts across the value chain. This ambitious approach is built upon concrete actions and more than 20 measurable targets and practical actions, defining the company's contribution to halting and reversing nature loss, supporting the restoration of ecosystems and enhancing water security.

As well as internal goals and actions, the framework also addresses supplier and customer nature-related impacts, including those connected to packaging end-of-life.

Significant progress has already been made against the framework. In its own operations, Tetra Pak aims to reduce total water withdrawal by 35% by 2030 (from a 2019 baseline). Tetra Pak's Kunshan site in China is an example of success in this regard, with rainwater harvesting implemented to irrigate over 6,000m² of green plants, cutting annual water use by more than 120 tonnes.1

Francesca Priora, Vice President, Climate & Nature, Tetra Pak comments: "We are honoured to accept this award from SEAL Awards for our Approach to Nature framework. This recognition highlights our commitment to reversing and halting nature loss by reducing the negative impacts of our value chain on nature and supporting landscape restoration.

"We are proud to collaborate with customers, suppliers and partners on our journey to restore ecosystems and improve water resilience. Approach to Nature is one of the ways we are working together to transform food systems to ensure a more secure, resilient and sustainable future for all."

The framework has also been recognised by 'It's Now for Nature', a joint global campaign led by Business for Nature - a coalition that brings together more than 100 influential partner organisations and forward-thinking companies to "drive credible business action and policy ambition to achieve a nature-positive economy for all by 2030".2

Find out more about the SEAL Awards, alongside a full list of winners.

Discover more about Approach to Nature, including quantitative targets and practical actions.

