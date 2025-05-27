AcuityTec Boosts ID and Payment Verifications With Enhanced Document and Liveness Checks in LATAM

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / AcuityTec, a leader in advanced fraud defense and compliance solutions, has expanded its document verification and liveness capabilities to meet the increasing regulatory and security demands across LATAM's gaming, fintech and payment service provider (PSP) markets. As the region enforces stricter identity verification rules, AcuityTec provides businesses with flexible onboarding and re-authentication options to enhance security, combat fraud, and streamline compliance.

Comprehensive Document Verification with Integrated and Standalone Liveness

AcuityTec's document verification solution offers a robust, real-time method to verify government-issued IDs across LATAM markets, including passports, driver's licenses, and national identity cards. Backed by AI-powered analysis, their platform detects forged documents, tampering, and expired credentials while extracting and validating identity data through OCR. To further strengthen verification, businesses can activate automated cross-referencing against trusted PII sources including; government, telecom, and utility records, such as CPF in Brazil, CURP/RFC in Mexico, RUT in Chile, NIT in Colombia, RUC in Peru, and CUIT in Argentina.

"LATAM's regulatory evolution demand identity verification processes that go beyond static document checks." said Alfredo Solis, Managing Director of AcuityTec. "Our regionally optimized solution equips businesses with the tools to meet compliance while enhancing security and user trust."

Liveness detection is integrated into AcuiyTec's document verification flow to confirm real user presence during onboarding and prevent identity spoofing and account fraud. As regulatory requirements increasingly mandate ongoing re-authentication, especially in the gaming and digital finance sectors, AcuityTec's liveness technology is also available as a standalone feature. Operators can implement periodic biometric checks to reverify user presence before high-risj actions like large withdrawals, sensitive data access, or re-entry into gaming platforms.

"Our biometric liveness engine delivers real-time, secure, and user-friendly re-authentication capabilities," added Solis. "It strengthens fraud defense and meets the growing demand for continuous identity validation in regulated environments."

Adaptive Fraud Defense Built for Dynamic Risk

AcuityTec's machine learning risk rules engine is both flexible and scalable. Organizations can leverage configurable onboarding workflows, layered risk scoring, hundreds of prebuilt rule parameters, free-form scripting, and custom thresholds to tailor fraud prevention strategies to their unique risk appetite and operational needs.

At its core, AcuityTec's adaptive engine continuously monitors transactional behavior and user activity to detect emerging threats, uncover patterns of identity fraud, synthetic accounts, payment manipulation, and account associations. This real-time, data-driven model gives operators complete control over fraud responses and decisions.

"Identity verification has evolved beyond compliance, it's a foundation of trust and risk intelligence," said Solis. "Fintech's and operators who view verification as a proactive fraud strategy gain the edge in security, experience, and long-term resilience. It's about enabling seamless access while stopping sophisticated fraud in its tracks."

For more information, visit www.acuitytec.com or contact sales@acuitytec.com.

