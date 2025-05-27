Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
The Center by Lendistry Launches Main Street Goes Green to Help Small Businesses Save Money and Build Resilience

New program offers sustainable solutions for California's small businesses, contractors, and communities

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / The Center by Lendistry today announced the launch of Main Street Goes Green, a new initiative designed to help California's small businesses, contractors, and local governments to build energy efficient and resilient communities.

From extreme heat to rising utility bills, small businesses-especially those in under-resourced communities-are facing environmental and economic challenges. Yet many lack the time, tools, or funding to take action.

Main Street Goes Green fills that gap by offering practical, easy-to-use resources and hands-on support to help business owners adopt smart energy practices and cut operating costs.

"Too often, resilience conversations leave out the very people at the heart of our communities-our small business owners," said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President & CEO of The Center by Lendistry. "This initiative brings energy discussions down to earth, making it accessible, affordable, and actionable for the businesses that fuel our local economies."

The initiative features two core components:

MainStreetGoesGreen.com

A one-stop resource hub offering:

  • Real-life case studies from small business owners

  • Step-by-step implementation guides

  • Sector-specific tools for businesses, cities, and contractors

  • Capital and funding resources to support green upgrades

Main Street Goes Green Accelerator

Now accepting applications through June 13, the Accelerator is a fully funded program valued at $7,500 per participant. Selected small businesses will receive:

  • $500-$1,000 grants to support energy improvements

  • 10 hours of one-on-one support tailored to their business

  • Access to capital connections and peer networks

Eligible small businesses must be:

  • Located in California

  • In operation for at least one year

  • Maintaining at least one brick-and-mortar

  • Committed to implementing energy-efficient practices in less than six months.

This program is made possible through generous support from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), Federal Home Loan Bank San Francisco's 2024 AHEAD Grant, Pacific Premier Bank, and First Citizens Bank.

To learn more and apply, visit:
www.thecenterbylendistry.org/programs-services/main-street-goes-green-accelerator/.

Whether a business is just starting its energy efficient journey or looking to deepen its impact, Main Street Goes Green was designed to meet them where they are-and help them move forward.

About The Center by Lendistry

The Center by Lendistry is a nonprofit organization that supports diverse small businesses through education, technical assistance, and access to competitive financing. Our mission is to close the wealth gap by anchoring small businesses and the communities where they do business. To learn more about our work, visit www.thecenterbylendistry.org.

Contact Information

Amy Rosenfeld
Pivotal Strategies
arosenfeld@pivotalstrategies.com
(310) 621-2174

.

SOURCE: Lendistry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-center-by-lendistry-launches-main-street-goes-green-to-help-smal-1031484

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
