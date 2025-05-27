Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 17:06 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Manifest Global: Explore Launches to Transform International Undergraduate Student Recruitment

  • New independent brand, Explore, powered by Cialfo and BridgeU, offers universities access to an unparalleled community of K12 students seeking international education.
  • Manifest Global's portfolio now includes Explore, Cialfo, BridgeU, and Kaaiser.

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new force in international student recruitment, Explore, has launched today, empowering universities to connect with and recruit high-potential international undergraduate students. Leveraging the combined strength of leading and trusted platforms Cialfo and BridgeU, Explore provides access to the largest community of international K12 students globally.

Explore offers a comprehensive suite of events, in-platform promotion and marketing solutions designed to ensure institutions attract and diverse range of students, actively researching international study options. These solutions include targeted digital campaigns, engaging content creation, impactful events, and more, all aimed at connecting universities with prospective undergraduates and their high school counsellors.

"In today's competitive global education landscape, finding and engaging the right international undergraduate talent is paramount for universities," says Rohan Pasari, Explore Board Member and CEO of Manifest Global. "Explore is uniquely positioned to address this challenge. By harnessing the power of our market-leading platforms, expert team, and deep data insights, we equip institutions and the broader education sector with the knowledge needed to make informed, evidence-based decisions and achieve their recruitment goals."

Explore debuted at NAFSA in San Diego with follow-up events to be held in the UK in June.

About Explore

Explore is part of Manifest Global, a global education investment firm headquartered in Singapore. Manifest's portfolio of education companies and platforms includes BridgeU, Cialfo, and Kaaiser. These three student-facing brands connect tens of thousands of students with international education opportunities every year through advanced university and careers guidance platforms, used by K12 schools in over 150 countries. The integration of online and offline channels creates both a seamless experience for our students and high schools as well as scalable, targeted and attributable returns for institutions through Explore. For more information, visit explore.study.

About Manifest Global

Manifest Global is a global education investment firm headquartered in Singapore, specializing in building companies that connect the world towards growth, prosperity, and innovation. With a portfolio of brands including Cialfo, Explore, BridgeU, and Kaaiser, Manifest Global is dedicated to enhancing global student mobility and fostering an interconnected education ecosystem. It's backed by prominent global funds including Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, Square Peg, Tiger Global, SEEK Growth, DLF Ventures, Cercano Management, Analog Capital, January Capital, and more. For more information, visit manifest.inc.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jonah Duffin: jonah.duffin@explore.study

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/explore-launches-to-transform-international-undergraduate-student-recruitment-302465505.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.