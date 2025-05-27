Payroll4Construction Offers Seamless Transition for Contractors Looking to Outsource Payroll

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Payroll4Construction, the industry's leading construction-specific payroll solution and a part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, offers specialized payroll services for construction companies looking to streamline operations and ensure compliance.

Construction payroll presents unique challenges that generic solutions often fail to address. For example, A 2024 Company Payroll Complexity Report conducted by Alright Inc. revealed that 53% of surveyed companies incurred payroll penalties in the last five years for non-compliance.

The report also found that 51% of those surveyed still use spreadsheets, and 19% use outdated manual or paper processes within their payroll departments.

Payroll4Construction addresses these issues by providing a comprehensive platform designed specifically for contractors. The service efficiently handles multiple construction-specific needs, from prevailing wage calculations and certified payroll reports to multi-state compliance and union reporting requirements.

Key benefits of outsourcing construction payroll include:

Automatic compliance with all tax regulations across multiple jurisdictions

Fast certified payroll reporting for Davis-Bacon Act compliance

Dramatic time savings for your office staff

Elimination of costly errors and compliance penalties

Powerful reporting tools that reveal true labor costs

Payroll4Construction allows contractors to focus on what they do best - building projects-while the complexities of construction payroll are handled by experts who understand the industry's unique requirements.

Want to learn more about how Payroll4Construction can improve your payroll processes and keep you in compliance? Check out the article "How to Switch to an Outsourced Construction Payroll Service in 2025" for detailed insights and practical transitionary strategies.

