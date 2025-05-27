Corporate Visions, Inc.: Corporate Visions Names Former Bloomberg Chief Data Officer Dom Maida to Board of Directors

Tech veteran and former Bloomberg Chief Data Officer joins Corporate Visions' Board to accelerate AI and data initiatives.

MESA, Ariz., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Visions, the leading provider of evidence-backed revenue growth solutions, announced today the addition of Dom Maida, former Bloomberg Chief Data Officer and current BCG Senior Advisor, to its Board of Directors, strengthening the company's expertise in AI and data-driven solutions.

Maida brings nearly three decades of experience as a global executive in data, technology, and product development, significantly strengthening Corporate Visions' position in the B2B revenue growth technology space.

Maida currently serves as a Senior Advisor for Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and holds board positions at Macrobond Financial and ZoomInfo. His extensive experience includes a 26-year tenure at Bloomberg, where he served as Chief Data Officer from 2013 to 2021, leading the company's global data operations and driving technological innovation. Prior to that, he managed Bloomberg's flagship Terminal product and held executive positions overseeing Global Engineering, Sales, Support, and Product Management.

"Dom's appointment strengthens our Board to help further our company's growth," said Emily DiMiceli, CEO of Corporate Visions. "His proven success in building data-driven organizations, combined with his current board positions at leading technology companies, brings invaluable expertise as we advance our TruVoice platform and expand our AI capabilities."

"Corporate Visions is at the forefront of transforming how businesses approach revenue growth through evidence-backed solutions," said Maida. "I look forward to helping accelerate the company's momentum."

Since 2022, through Maida Consulting, LLC, he has been advising companies on leveraging data science, AI/ML, and GenAI to drive business transformation and operational effectiveness. His appointment strengthens Corporate Visions' position as it continues to expand its suite of B2B revenue growth solutions and technology offerings.

