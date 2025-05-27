Yum! Brands: Kentucky Humane Society Receives $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes Grant To Support Women Warriors Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Yum! Brands

LinkedIn

The KFC Foundation surprised the Kentucky Humane Society with their $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant! The grant will be used for their Women Warriors program which will connect women veterans, women first responders, and female family members of veterans, with rescue horses.

Star of the celebration was definitely Walter, a cutie patootie kitty who has moderate Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH), which makes him just a bit wobbly.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/kentucky-humane-society-receives-10-000-kentucky-fried-wishes-grant-to-support-women-warrior-1032284