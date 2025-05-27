Novotech, a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company trusted by biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to guide drug development at every phase, was honored to welcome The Hon. Anoulack Chanthivong, New South Wales (NSW) Minister for Industry and Trade, to its Seoul office on May 19. The Minister's visit highlights a deepening collaboration between South Korea and Australia in the field of clinical research and highlights the strategic importance of cross-border partnerships in advancing global drug development.

"Novotech is a fantastic success story demonstrating the global value of NSW's strengths in life sciences and clinical trials," said Minister Chanthivong. "I was thrilled to learn about Novotech's growth in the Republic of Korea and the central role their business plays in bringing Korean biotech innovation to the world. Investment NSW looks forward to continuing to support Novotech as it generates export dollars for our state while helping people around the world tackle serious health issues."

Minister Chanthivong was joined by a delegation including:

Brooke O'Rourke, Chief of Staff to Minister Chanthivong.

Rebecca McPhee, Deputy Secretary of Investment NSW.

David Lawson, NSW Trade Investment Commissioner for Japan Korea.

Yoojin Kim, NSW Trade Investment Director for Korea.

The delegation engaged with Novotech leaders Dr. Yooni Kim, Hyun Kim, and Lilian Kim, who shared insights into Novotech's growth as a global clinical research organization and the expanding role of South Korea as a premier destination for clinical trials.

"We are honored that the Australian NSW Trade Minister and senior officials from NSW Investment have selected Novotech as a leading example of collaboration between Australia and South Korea," said Dr. Yooni Kim, Managing Director Asia-Pacific at Novotech. "This visit reinforces the strong and growing partnership between the two countries in the clinical research and biopharmaceutical sector. As the largest Australian-founded global services company operating in South Korea, Novotech is committed to creating more success stories that demonstrate the value of this collaboration. I believe Novotech's strong partnership with the Australian NSW government and their NSW Investment can mutually benefit Korean biotech companies and the Australian clinical trial market."

The discussion reinforced Novotech's strong partnership with Australia, supported by a track record of successful clinical trials and a shared vision for future innovation. With increasing interest from Korean biotechs to conduct research in Australia, both parties explored opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation and accelerate cross-border clinical development.

Novotech, recently recognized as the Best CRO in Australia by IMAPAC's Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards, continues to solidify its position as the region's leading clinical development partner. The company offers Korean biotech sponsors seamless access to Australia's world-class research infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and accelerated clinical pathways. Through its integrated full-service model, Novotech enables Korean biotechs to confidently expand early-phase programs into Australia, backed by deep regional knowledge and globally aligned operational standards.

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company trusted by biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to guide drug development at every phase.

With a global footprint that includes 30+ offices across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe and partnerships with 5,000+ trial sites, Novotech provides clients an accelerated path to bring life-changing therapies to market by providing access to key clinical trial destinations and diverse patient populations.

Through its client-centric service model, Novotech seamlessly integrates people, processes, and technologies to deliver customized solutions that accelerate the path to market for life-changing therapies. By adopting a true partnership approach, Novotech shares a steadfast commitment to client success, empowering innovation, and advancing healthcare worldwide.

Recipient of numerous industry accolades, including the Frost Sullivan CRO Company of the Year award for 19 consecutive years, Novotech is recognized for its excellence in clinical trial execution and innovation. Its deep therapeutic and regulatory expertise, combined with local market insights, ensures streamlined clinical trials, optimized data analytics, and accelerated patient recruitment strategies.

Together with clients, Novotech transforms scientific advancements into therapies that improve global health outcomes, embodying a mission of driving innovation and delivering impactful results

