27.05.2025 / 17:48 CET/CEST

Notification of Stabilization Measures and the exercise of the Greenshoe Option in accordance with Art. 5 (4)(b), (5) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016



End of the Stabilization

In connection with the public offering of shares in PFISTERER Holding SE, Winterbach, Germany (ISIN: DE000PFSE212; German Securities Code: PFSE21; Symbol: PFSE) Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale segment) on 14 May 2025 and was discontinued on 27 May 2025, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out no stabilisation measures.



Full exercise of the Greenshoe Option

The option granted by Karl-Heinz Pfisterer to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 778,353 additional shares in PFISTERER Holding SE at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with overallotments (so called Greenshoe Option) was fully exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on 27 May 2025.





