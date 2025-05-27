EQT AB: EQT AB resolves on repurchase of own ordinary shares

The Board of EQT AB ("EQT") has resolved to repurchase a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares. Repurchases may be made during the period 18 July - 26 September 2025.

The resolution is made by virtue of the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on 27 May 2025 to repurchase own shares.

A maximum of 5,535,521 ordinary shares (0.45% of EQT's share capital) are to be repurchased, and the total maximum amount is SEK 2,500,000,000.

The repurchase corresponds to approximately SEK 1,528m based on the closing price for EQT's share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 26 May 20251.

Repurchases may be made during the period 18 July - 26 September 2025.

As previously communicated, EQT expects to execute share buyback programs twice a year to offset - over time - the dilution impact from shares delivered to EQT's employees under its Share and Option incentive programs.

Purpose and terms

The purpose of the repurchase program is to adjust EQT's capital structure (by way of cancellation of shares) and to allocate shares to the Company's Board members. The repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The repurchase program will be managed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") that, based on the trading order given by EQT to SEB, makes its trading decisions regarding timing of the acquisitions independently of EQT.

The repurchase program resolved by the Board is subject to the following terms:

Repurchases may only be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook") as well as in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Repurchases may be made on one or several occasions during the period 18 July - 26 September 2025.

Repurchases may only be effected at a price per share within the price interval applying on Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price continuously disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm, and in accordance with the restrictions relating to price in the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Repurchases may only be effected in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares stated in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation.

A maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares may be repurchased for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000.

Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The number of shares in EQT as of the date of this press release is set out in the table below. The resolution to cancel 6,899,011 ordinary shares made by Annual Shareholders' Meeting earlier today is pending registration with the Swedish Company Registration Office but has been reflected in the table below.

Ordinary shares Class C shares2 Total Number of issued shares3 1,234,611,900 496,056 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB4 57,922,610 - 57,922,610 Number of outstanding shares 1,176,689,290 496,056 1,177,185,346

1) SEK 276.0 / share.

2) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

3) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

4) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends and carry no votes at shareholders' meetings.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of more than three decades of developing companies across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. EQT has investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. EQT has EUR ‌??273?‌ billion in total assets under management (EUR 142 billion in fee-generating assets under management) as of 31 March 2025, within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in more than 25 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas and has more than 1,900 employees.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram