Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Leading multimodal booking platform 12Go announces the global roll-out of its new rail-pass marketplace, giving travelers a single, intuitive hub to browse, purchase, and activate the world's most popular train passes - including Eurail, the Japan Rail Pass (JR Pass), South Korea's KORAIL Pass, and the Taiwan Rail Pass - in just a few clicks.

With passes already live on the site, 12Go now covers dozens of national and regional networks, offering customers unprecedented flexibility and cost savings for journeys that span everything from Germany's high-speed ICE services to Japan's legendary Shinkansen.

Rail passes on 12Go offer unlimited boarding on travel days - whether on consecutive days or flexibly within a longer window. Customers can choose the length and style that suits their plans:

Consecutive-Day Passes : Unlimited travel across a set number of continuous days

: Unlimited travel across a set number of continuous days Flexi Passes: A limited number of travel days (e.g., 5 days in 1 month) that can be activated on demand

Passes are available in First or Second Class, with First Class providing roomier seats, quieter cars, and - in many markets - lounge access. Youth, senior, and child discounts apply across most networks.

Travelers are pursuing the freedom to explore by train without grappling with multiple booking systems. The new rail-pass marketplace eliminates that friction, delivering the best global passes on a single, trusted platform - perfect for backpackers, families, and business travelers alike.

Once a pass is booked, 12Go emails step-by-step activation instructions - whether a QR code for digital validation or an exchange voucher for a physical pass. The platform's user dashboard keeps every reservation and activation rule in one place, minimizing confusion and eliminating paper clutter.

Extensive Network Coverage

Europe : Eurail's network spans 33 countries and marquee operators like Deutsche Bahn (Germany), SNCF (France), ÖBB (Austria), and Trenitalia (Italy)

: Eurail's network spans 33 countries and marquee operators like Deutsche Bahn (Germany), SNCF (France), ÖBB (Austria), and Trenitalia (Italy) Japan : The JR Pass covers the entire Japan Railways Group, including JR East, JR Central, JR West, JR Kyushu, JR Hokkaido, and JR Shikoku

: The JR Pass covers the entire Japan Railways Group, including JR East, JR Central, JR West, JR Kyushu, JR Hokkaido, and JR Shikoku South Korea, Taiwan, and more: 12Go's marketplace continues to expand, bringing additional Asian and European passes online throughout 2025

Most passes - such as Eurail Global or JR Pass - are permanent integrations on 12Go.

12Go is a leading multimodal ticketing platform headquartered in Bangkok, connecting millions of customers to bus, ferry, flight, and train operators across Asia, Europe, and Oceania. With secure payment options and 24/7 customer support, 12Go simplifies door-to-door travel planning in more than 70 countries.

