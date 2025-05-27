Chinese solar manufacturer Eging PV blames severe market pressures and significant operational setbacks for its performance in 2024. Eging PV has reported its steepest annual loss on record in 2024, posting a net loss of CNY 2. 09 billion ($288 million), compared with a modest profit a year earlier. Revenues dropped 57. 07% year-on-year to CNY 3. 478 billion ($479 million). The company attributed the downturn to severe market pressures and significant operational setbacks. Production at its 5 GW PERC cell facility in Changzhou and 7. 5 GW TOPCon cell facility in Chuzhou has been fully halted. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...