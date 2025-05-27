Recognition Solidifies Outpost24's Leadership in Attack Surface Management

Outpost24, a leading provider of cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions, today announced it has been recognized as an Overall Leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report for Attack Surface Management and is the only European vendor named as an Overall Leader in the report.The company was also named a leader in the Product and Market categories. Outpost24 has quickly moved up from its previous position as "Challenger" in 2023 to the Overall Leader category in 2025.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report provides an overview of the Attack Surface Management market and guides organizations to find the solution that best meets their needs. They examine the market segment, vendor service functionality, and innovative approaches to providing Attack Surface Management solutions.

According to the report, the modern attack surface has expanded significantly due to the use of cloud services, mobile devices, APIs, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, supply chains, and remote work practices. This expansion introduces new endpoints and potential vulnerabilities and makes organizations more susceptible to cyber threats. Implementing Attack Surface Management (ASM) solutions enables organizations to identify potential vulnerabilities, assess the effectiveness of their cybersecurity systems, and strengthen their security posture accordingly. A proactive approach to cybersecurity has become an essential requirement for organizations, as cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity and frequency.

Outpost24 key features selected by KuppingerCole are:

Detects websites and applications that are without GDPR-compliant cookie consent practices. (Distinguishing feature)

Strong M&A risk analysis capabilities

Easy licensing which includes unlimited assets and users per organization

Contributing member of the Cyber Threat Alliance

Pen testing availability as a service

Proprietary risk-scoring framework

Supported MITRE ATT&CK mapping

Outpost24's cloud-based External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform helps organizations identify, protect and monitor their external attack surface and improve their cyber resilience. Outpost24 offers automatic data gathering, enrichment, and AI-driven analysis modules that analyze all known and unknown internet-facing assets for vulnerabilities and attack paths to then offer simple, effective remediation actions to close any security gaps.

"We are honored to be named an Overall Leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report for Attack Surface Management," said Ido Erlichman, CEO of Outpost24. "As the modern attack surface continues to expand, organizations must take a proactive approach to protecting themselves by understanding their specific attack surface and identifying any potential vulnerabilities. Our ASM solutions, including recently launched Outpost24 CyberFlex, provide a comprehensive view of internal and external attack surfaces to identify unknown assets, close security gaps, prioritize risk mitigation and holistically protect organizations."

Outpost24 offers industry-leading Attack Surface Management solutions that keep security teams one step ahead of emerging threats. They help thousands of organizations around the world to identify, protect, and monitor digital risks before they can be exploited. Outpost24 was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sweden, with offices in the US, UK, France, Belgium, and Spain. Visit https://outpost24.com/ for more information.

