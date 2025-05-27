abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

(The "Company")

27 MAY 2025

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Aberdeen PLC, 1 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2LL on 11 August 2025 at 10.00am.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting, together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024, have been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with UKLR6.4.3R, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a proxy form and the Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745471

Fax: 01481 745186