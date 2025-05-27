David Bourg, member of the Executive Board, appointed Group Chief Financial, IT and Operations Officer of JCDecaux

Paris, May 27th, 2025 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that David Bourg, member of the Executive Board and Group Chief Financial and IT Officer since 2015, has been appointed Group Chief Financial, IT and Operations Officer, effective on June 1st, 2025. In addition to his current responsibilities, his scope will now encompass the R&D Department, the Purchasing, Supply Chain and Production Department, the Design Department, the International Operations Department, and the Project Department.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, and Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We wish David Bourg the greatest success in his expanded role. We are convinced that his knowledge of the company, his expertise, his commitment, his ability to transform and his demand for performance will be key success factors, in a world where agility, flexibility and efficiency must constantly guide us to drive our growth as well as provide outstanding service to all stakeholders."

