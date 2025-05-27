Anzeige
David Bourg, member of the Executive Board, appointed Group Chief Financial, IT and Operations Officer of JCDecaux

David Bourg, member of the Executive Board, appointed Group Chief Financial, IT and Operations Officer of JCDecaux

Paris, May 27th, 2025 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that David Bourg, member of the Executive Board and Group Chief Financial and IT Officer since 2015, has been appointed Group Chief Financial, IT and Operations Officer, effective on June 1st, 2025. In addition to his current responsibilities, his scope will now encompass the R&D Department, the Purchasing, Supply Chain and Production Department, the Design Department, the International Operations Department, and the Project Department.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, and Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We wish David Bourg the greatest success in his expanded role. We are convinced that his knowledge of the company, his expertise, his commitment, his ability to transform and his demand for performance will be key success factors, in a world where agility, flexibility and efficiency must constantly guide us to drive our growth as well as provide outstanding service to all stakeholders."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2024 revenue: €3,935.3m
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 12,026 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes
  • JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com


