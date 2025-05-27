Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, is proud to announce that its CEO and Founder, Gabriel Shaoolian, has been published in Entrepreneur. His latest article, titled "Fix This First to Make Every Ad Dollar Count," offers entrepreneurs across the U.S. expert insights on why addressing underlying website and brand issues is critical before increasing advertising spend.

The piece, available now on Entrepreneur's Leadership Network, highlights how many companies mistakenly focus on boosting ad budgets without first optimizing their digital foundations - a strategy that can undermine ROI and waste precious marketing dollars. According to a 2024 U.S. digital marketing report by Statista, digital ad spending in the U.S. is projected to grow to over $298 billion this year, underscoring the urgency for brands to ensure their websites and digital experiences are optimized before scaling ad investments.

Spotlight on Foundational Success

Gabriel Shaoolian's article outlines how even the most creative campaigns can underperform if a company's website has slow load times, confusing navigation or a poorly defined brand message. He emphasizes the importance of auditing digital touchpoints to fix foundational issues before layering on paid strategies.

"This feature in Entrepreneur is a proud moment for our agency," said Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk. "Gabriel's advice reflects the approach we take with every client: before spending on ads, we ensure the brand and user experience are aligned to support conversion and engagement."

Key Takeaways for U.S. Brands

The article offers tangible steps for brands seeking to maximize their marketing ROI, including:

Conducting thorough website audits to identify performance bottlenecks

Streamlining site navigation to reduce friction points

Refining brand messaging to connect more effectively with target audiences

Implementing A/B testing to inform design and content improvements

These insights are particularly relevant as U.S. companies face rising competition in a digital marketplace expected to continue its rapid expansion, with an estimated 14.3% annual growth in digital ad spending through 2027.

About the Entrepreneur Feature

Entrepreneur's Leadership Network provides a platform for experienced business leaders to share practical, actionable advice with millions of readers monthly. Gabriel Shaoolian's contribution reinforces Digital Silk's reputation as a trusted voice in the U.S. web design and digital marketing industry.

For the full article, visit Entrepreneur: Fix This First to Make Every Ad Dollar Count.

