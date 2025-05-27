Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, is proud to announce the successful redesign of Boston Materials' corporate website, which has delivered a 41.14% increase in active users since its relaunch on June 26, 2024.

Modern Website Redesign by Digital Silk Driving Digital Growth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10732/253393_a37b7f47a467d8ad_001full.jpg

Boston Materials' cutting-edge Z-axis Fiber technology-known for delivering metallic strength and conductivity at a fraction of the weight-demanded a platform that could both explain its value and reinforce the company's readiness to scale with global enterprise partners.

Key upgrades include:

Strategic Content Architecture: The website introduces clearly defined content pathways for engineers, executives, and investors, helping diverse stakeholders find relevant product and application information quickly.

Next-Generation UX & Visual Design: A sleek, modern design featuring motion graphics and interactive visuals helps communicate complex material science concepts in a user-friendly way.

SEO & Lead Generation Optimization: Fully integrated SEO foundations and high-visibility calls to action support Boston Materials' lead generation efforts while boosting organic reach.

Sustainability Storytelling: The new platform highlights Boston Materials' commitment to sustainability through initiatives such as reducing Scope 3 emissions and pioneering the use of reclaimed carbon fiber.

Scalable Infrastructure: Built with CMS flexibility and HubSpot CRM integration, the site is primed to grow alongside the company's global ambitions.

Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk, stated: "Our collaboration with Boston Materials shows how strategic design and technical innovation can align to position a company as an industry leader. The performance metrics speak for themselves, but beyond the numbers, this redesign supports investor confidence, partner acquisition, and long-term brand growth."

Since its relaunch on June 26, 2024, the new website has delivered significant performance results:

+41.14% increase in active users

+19.3% increase in engaged sessions

+31.16% increase in organic traffic

Metrics are based on performance comparisons between pre- and post-launch periods.

Brands seeking to elevate their digital footprint can explore Digital Silk's tailored services, including:

Digital Branding

Custom Website Design

Digital Marketing

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service Boston web design agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

