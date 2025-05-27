Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
27.05.2025 18:53 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHANGES IN MACOMPTA.FR'S SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

CHANGES IN MACOMPTA.FR'S SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Lagord, May 27, 2025

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: MLMCA), a provider of software solutions for small business management, announces a change in its shareholding structure.

The Company reports on its shareholding structure as of April 30, 2025. The proportion of floating stock has increased significantly, from 14.37% to 23.14%.

ShareholdersJanuary 3, 2025April 30, 2025
Sylvain HEURTIER0.56%0.56%
LIMULE CAPITAL*71.16%71.03%
Historic shareholders13.91%5.27%
Floating14.37%23.14%

*Holding company 100% owned by Sylvain HEURTIER.

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2qcZ5aaam3Gnm6aaJmaa2FmbJdokpaYm5WWmJdpmMyaa25ix2+WmJydZnJinmhp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91933-macompta.fr-shareholding_va.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
