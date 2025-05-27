Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - In a city with hundreds of in-home care providers, one agency now stands at the top. Homewatch CareGivers of Houston Galleria, a leading provider of in-home senior care in Houston, Texas, has been officially ranked the #1 home care provider in Houston and #7 nationwide by Activated Insights, the nation's most respected authority on client and caregiver satisfaction.



Awarded: 2025 Best of Home Care® - Top 100 Leader in Experience



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11143/253536_ae3851270433b86d_001full.jpg

This recognition is part of the 2025 Best of Home Care® - Top 100 Leader in Experience Award, the highest honor in the home care industry. Fewer than 1% of home care agencies across North America receive this elite designation each year.

Why It Matters:

Activated Insights, formerly Home Care Pulse, surveys tens of thousands of clients and caregivers monthly. Their evaluations cover caregiver professionalism, compassion, communication, scheduling reliability, and overall satisfaction. Agencies must:

Rank in the top 100 for Overall Satisfaction (OSAT)

Earn both Provider and Employer of Choice Awards

Demonstrate excellence over a 12-month evaluation

"Activated Insights is the gold standard in measuring home care quality," said Serhat Bolukbasi. "This award proves that compassionate care, backed by clinical rigor, is possible at scale."

Built on Trust, Led with Clinical Precision

When Serhat Bolukbasi, a former BCG strategist, and Andrew Harris, a former Neuro ICU nurse at Houston Methodist, acquired the agency from its founders, Sam and Ellen Moreton, they made a quiet promise: steward what's working, and elevate what's possible.

Many of the agency's caregivers have been with the team for almost a decade. That kind of consistency is rare in the home care industry; and priceless for families.

Enhancements include:

Nurse-led oversight on all care plans

Same-day care starts for urgent cases

Long-term care insurance support

Over 100 trained, background-checked, and insured caregivers

Specialization in dementia, post-hospital care, and chronic condition support

"It's the relationships that matter most," said Bolukbasi. "We know every client, their family, even their pets. That personal connection builds trust that makes our care feel like family."

Word-of-Mouth Growth & Trusted Reputation

Homewatch CareGivers of Houston Galleria serves families across Memorial, River Oaks, West University, Bellaire, Tanglewood, and Greater Houston. The agency is a top choice for families searching for:

Best in-home senior care in Houston

Top-rated caregivers in Houston

Dementia care and post-hospital care in Houston

Private duty home care Houston

"Ultimately, exceptional care isn't just our goal; it's our responsibility," said Harris. "We're here to empower lives, set the gold standard in home care, and ensure every family feels seen, supported, and genuinely cared for."

Homewatch CareGivers of Houston Galleria is a boutique home care agency delivering compassionate, nurse-guided care to older adults in Houston, TX. Services include personal care, dementia care, companionship, post-hospital recovery, and long-term care insurance coordination. With a team of over 100 professional caregivers and leadership grounded in clinical and strategic expertise, the agency offers families a new standard of home care, reliable, responsive, and deeply personal.

Call 713-766-0908 to learn more or schedule a consultation

Homewatch CareGivers of Houston Galleria:

1800 Augusta Dr #210, Houston, TX 77057

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights is the leading experience management firm for home care and post-acute providers across North America. Their Best of Home Care® awards are based entirely on monthly third-party interviews, providing trustworthy, data-driven recognition to the highest-quality agencies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253536

SOURCE: Evertise AI PR