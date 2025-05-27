Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Amid the growing pain of cash flow management in companies across the United States, VIP Capital Funding has rolled out same-day financing, tailored for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) nationwide. This initiative has been undertaken to address the pressing need for immediate yet reliable working capital solutions among business owners who are navigating cash flow fluctuations, above-average overhead costs, delayed customer payments, limited cash reserves, etc.





The longstanding Fintech firm specializes in merchant cash advances and alternative credit options that aim to aid SMBs in driving growth and expansion. Their latest same-day working capital loans allow eligible borrowers to avail finance up to $15,000,000 with minimum paperwork.

On this note, the Founder and Executive Principal Managing Partner of VIP Capital Funding, Mr. Joshua E Triplett, said, "As many small and mid-sized businesses struggle to gain complete control over their cash flow, our funding solution comes as a fresh, direct offer that's fast, flexible and effortless."

"We value time and the urgency of SMBs to avail reliable working capital solutions. So, our goal has been simple - to make funds accessible to business owners as fast as possible, eliminating all hassles of formalities, documentation, etc. We, therefore, adopted a process that respects our borrowers' busy schedules and stands on three USPs - zero collateral, no delays, no credit impact," he added.

Elaborating on the details of this same-day business financing solution, he further shared that the product involves a straightforward online application procedure through which VIP Capital Funding approves credit starting from $25,000 within a few hours of applying. Post submission, every application is reviewed by a funding specialist who discusses personalized options suitable for a particular business with its borrower. This entire process often completes in a single day.

Loan disbursal is also ensured at the earliest, within 24 hours, based on minimal documentation. As eligibility factors, businesses must be running for more than 6 years, should have a monthly revenue of at least $25,000 and should be based in the United States. Additionally, the hassles of tax returns have been eliminated. Borrowers can pay off the credit through flexible repayment options designed to suit diverse business environments.

Having an approval rate of 98% and operational in 50 states, one of the top fintech companies in the US promises to offer personalized service from application to disbursal.

According to the company's VP of Client Strategy, Mr. Carlos Hernandez, "This financing product has been designed to meet actual business needs of those whom traditional financiers often fail to sanction. The list includes retailers, restaurants, retail and manufacturing, medical offices and others strengthening our economy as the real backbone. Not red tape, but we are about results."

Once disbursed, borrowers can use the money for multiple purposes, including covering payroll, accepting new business opportunities, purchasing inventory or optimizing cash flow. "Our product isn't a one-size-fits-all option," he mentioned.

He also thanked his team of financial experts who understands the uniqueness of every business and focuses on performance and revenue, instead of just credit scores, to guide entrepreneurs in securing a suitable, low-cost capital.

Today, more SMBs are turning to lenders who can provide adequate financing with minimum hassle, especially during situations of unexpected expenses, growth and transition. VIP Capital Funding eyes to fill this gap with reliable working capital solutions that prioritize speed, transparency, flexibility and long-term commitments.

Business owners willing to avail such same-day business financing can connect with the company's funding advisors directly via contact number - (800) 735-7754.

About VIP Capital Funding

Being in the lending industry for over 10 years now, VIP Capital has established itself as a trusted, nationally recognized financial institution based in New York. The funding firm is renowned for providing fast and flexible credit options to both small and mid-sized companies across the 50 states. It offers feature-rich loans with benefits like no prepayment penalty, expert consultation, tax-deductible interest rates, etc. What keep them ahead in the race are their research-backed approach, hands-on experience and in-depth industry knowledge.

