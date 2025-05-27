Cashflow AI Launches Automated Trading Platform to Help U.S. Investors Generate Passive Income

Founded by trading educator Jordan Fogel, the platform offers AI-powered options strategies with built-in risk management and hands-off execution

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Cashflow AI (https://trycashflowai.com), a financial technology company specializing in automated options trading, has officially launched its hands-free platform designed to help investors generate consistent passive income through artificial intelligence. The platform provides a modern, accessible solution for capital growth through fully autonomous trading logic-without requiring users to manually execute trades or understand technical charts.

Built for professionals, retirees, and high-net-worth individuals, Cashflow AI connects directly to a user's U.S.-regulated brokerage account and executes trades based on proven, logic-driven strategies. The platform is compatible with trusted brokers such as Tradier, Charles Schwab, and TastyTrade, allowing users to maintain full control of their capital in their own accounts while the automation operates securely in the background.

The company was founded by veteran trader Jordan Fogel, who previously built Freedom Team Trading, a successful trading education company that supported over 1,000 students and helped generate millions in reported profits. After years of working with individual traders, Fogel saw the need for a simpler, scalable way to participate in the markets-one that eliminates emotional decision-making, missed entries, and over complication.

"Cashflow AI is designed for people who want their money working for them without micromanaging trades," said a company representative. "We're focused on stability, transparency, and long-term performance-not hype or speculation."

How it works:

Connect a U.S.-regulated brokerage account Activate the Cashflow AI trading bot Monitor trades and income via a real-time dashboard

All trading is handled automatically using proprietary logic developed by a team with experience in over $500 million of trading volume. The platform's AI Guardrail halts trades during periods of unusual volatility, and the AutoHedge system enters both bullish and bearish positions to reduce risk and improve consistency in range-bound or uncertain markets.

Unlike many competitors offering Forex bots or crypto-based systems, Cashflow AI does not use martingale strategies or high-risk compounding models that can jeopardize account balances during drawdowns. Every strategy is rules-based, transparent, and backed by real-world testing in regulated U.S. markets.

Case Study: 15.1% Gain During 2025 Market Crash

Earlier this year, Cashflow AI put its system to the test by deploying a new $50,000 account during what many investors referred to as a market crash. Over the span of 90 days-amid high volatility, uncertainty, and sharp market drops-the account returned a 15.1% gain, fully automated and without any manual trades. The results were documented publicly on the company's YouTube channel to demonstrate the platform's real-time decision-making, resilience, and hands-free execution.

This performance was made possible by Cashflow AI's core risk management features, including its AI Guardrail and AutoHedge logic. The results highlight how the system adapts to market conditions intelligently-protecting capital while continuing to seek profit opportunities.

With rising demand for passive income and smart investing, Cashflow AI offers a robust alternative to traditional trading or speculative platforms. Its focus on safety, autonomy, and real-world performance makes it an attractive option for those looking to generate income with confidence.

To learn more, visit https://trycashflowai.com.

Media Contact:

Cashflow AI LLC

Email: jordan@getcashflowai.com

Website: https://trycashflowai.com

SOURCE: Cashflow AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cashflow-ai-launches-automated-trading-platform-to-help-u.s.-inve-1032368