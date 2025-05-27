Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - OUTsurance Ireland is marking 1 year since it launched in the Irish market with the announcement that it will continue its expansion and hire 100 people over the next year. These sales, customer service, and claims management positions are being created in response to overwhelming consumer demand and interest. Having attracted thousands of customers since launching its car and home insurance offer in April of last year, OUTsurance has proven a popular choice with Irish consumers looking to get something back from their insurance.









The first personal lines insurance underwriter to launch in Ireland in over a decade, OUTsurance has gained traction through its customer-first approach and solving existing pain points in car and home insurance. An emphasis on value means those switching to OUTsurance have saved an average of €97 on their car insurance. Meanwhile, its customer service has proven to be another key factor in the company's success, with over 90% of calls from the Irish public being answered within 20 seconds by a member of the OUTsurance team. This has seen the company rise to be the highest-ranked insurer in Ireland on Trustpilot.

OUTsurance's entry to the Irish market aimed to drive competition for consumers and disrupt the market's status quo. The company currently offers car insurance and home insurance, along with its innovative stand out proposition the 'OUTbonus', where Irish customers can get 10% of their premiums (less taxes and levies) back in cash straight into their bank account when they stay claim-free for 3 years.

OUTsurance Ireland CEO Peter Broome said, "We have been thrilled by the reception we've received since launching one year ago, having hit our business targets for our first year. It is on foot of this growth that we continue our expansion by hiring 100 people over the next year to meet overwhelming customer demand.

"I feel strongly that our success is based not only on our great value proposition, but also the customer-first approach and human interaction which is central to the OUTsurance experience. You'll speak to a person - not a bot - when you call us at OUTsurance and we have a strong record of answering more than 90% of calls within 20 seconds.

"The Irish public are savvy consumers, wanting as much choice as possible when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash, and this has been reflected in the level of engagement with our team and services.

"Our growing team delivers a great service when people need us. For example, we are approving windscreen claims in 24 hours . On average, customers that have switched to OUTsurance are saving €97 on their car insurance. Our goal is to deliver long-term value to our customers, and we remain on course to do that for many years to come."

Applications for the new roles are already open, with the entry-level positions requiring no previous experience or specific qualifications, and training being provided to all successful candidates. For further information about the roles available, visit outsurance.ie/careers.

