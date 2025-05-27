Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2025 20:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research: Optimizing Member Experience: Technology Strategies Behind Elite Medicare Advantage Plans' Success in Member Engagement and Retention, Black Book

Highlighting Leading Vendors Powering CAHPS Excellence, Digital Engagement, and Net Promoter Score Enhancement

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Building upon insights from the "2025 MA Star Ratings Crisis" report, Black Book Research reveals the advanced member experience platforms and digital solutions that propelled top-performing Medicare Advantage (MA) plans to achieve exceptional CAHPS scores, digital engagement, and member retention rates amid tougher CMS standards.

With member experience now commanding a more substantial role in Star Ratings calculations, superior digital engagement and personalization have emerged as critical differentiators for MA plans. The full report can be downloaded at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/technology-enablers-for-high-performing-medicare-health-plans-2025

Key MA Solutions Vendors Recognized:

Omni-Channel Engagement & Digital Experience

Icario - Behavioral health engagement platform effectively driving member adherence and compliance.

Zipari - Comprehensive member experience solution optimizing accessibility and usability.

Sensely - Intelligent virtual assistant technology enabling seamless member self-service and proactive triage.

Salesforce Health Cloud - Robust CRM platform delivering personalized and connected member experiences.

Net Promoter Score and Retention Optimization

Qualtrics XM - Advanced analytics capturing member sentiment, churn prediction, and NPS insights at scale.

Pegasystems - Integrated workflows and analytics specifically tailored to enhance member loyalty and retention.

Virgin Pulse - Customized incentive programs promoting sustained member engagement and wellness.

Wellth - Behavioral economics-driven incentives significantly improving adherence and outcomes.

Forsta Exit Interview Solutions - Advanced analytics pinpointing disenrollment drivers, informing proactive member retention strategies.

These platforms, detailed extensively in the May 25 study, remain essential as MA plans adapt and maintain a competitive edge moving into 2026.

About Black Book Research
For more than two decades, Black Book Research has provided independent, unbiased analysis and rankings focused exclusively on healthcare technology, services, and managed care solutions. Renowned for its rigorous, vendor-agnostic methodology, Black Book conducts extensive annual surveys involving thousands of health plan executives, payer IT decision-makers, and managed care professionals. The firm's uniquely transparent approach, free from vendor influence, sponsored content, or subscription biases, delivers objective insights that healthcare payers trust to guide critical technology and service decisions, drive IT delivery improvements, and optimize operational performance.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/optimizing-member-experience-technology-strategies-behind-elite-medic-1031749

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.