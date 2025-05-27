Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a leading marketing technology company and network of marketing agencies, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit, which will be taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, June 5th to Thursday, June 6th, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Claude Zdanow, Chairman & CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 5th at 1:50PM PDT. Claude Zdanow will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings during the event. "This is a fantastic opportunity to share our vision and connect with such a distinguished group of investors and industry leaders. We're confident that our presentation will highlight the exciting advancements we're making and the significant potential that lies ahead for ONAR," said Zdanow. This presentation follows closely after announcing the recent appointment of Jon Bond to ONAR's Board of Directors, generating further excitement about the company's future success.

Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details or to submit one-on-one investor meeting requests, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Date: Wednesday, June 5th and Thursday, June 6th, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent investment banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

About ONAR Holding Corporation

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as Onar Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence. ONAR has nearly 50 team members across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries: Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia, specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising. Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides a full service patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care. Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary. Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts who are identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions born from servicing our agency clients, battle-tested by our network to ensure real-world applicability and impact. ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Learn more about ONAR Holding Corporation at https://www.onar.com/.

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.