Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 20:42 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BCC Research LLC: Global Satellite Internet: The Future of High-Speed Connectivity

"The global satellite internet market is expanding as satellites provide high-speed internet access to even the most remote areas."

BOSTON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Global Satellite Internet Market is projected to reach $23.6 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 27.7%. Satellite internet has rapidly evolved, rivalling fiber and cable with faster speeds and lower latency. Key advances include LEO satellite constellations and HTS technology, enhancing coverage and data capacity.

BCC Research Logo

This report examines trends in the global satellite internet market, using 2023 as the base year and forecasting market values from 2024 to 2029. Revenue projections are segmented by orbit and end-user, with a regional analysis of the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA. It also explores emerging technologies shaping the industry and profiles leading companies, highlighting their market share and recent developments.

Interesting facts

  • SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper aim to provide high-speed broadband, especially in remote areas. Although still developing, both projects are gaining attention for their potential to revolutionize telecom. Project Kuiper plans to launch 3,236 satellites, while Starlink, with a target of 42,000, already has 6,073 operational as of December 16, 2024. With a larger satellite network, Starlink holds a significant advantage in achieving broader global coverage.

Factors contributing to the growth include:

  1. Growing demand for instant communication: The increasing need for instant communication is driven by the rise of digital connectivity, 5G, and real-time data sharing across industries.
  2. Increasing investments in low Earth orbit satellite constellations: Rising investments in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations aim to enhance global connectivity, enabling faster and more reliable internet access.
  3. Implementation of satellite internet in remote locations: The deployment of satellite internet in remote areas ensures reliable, high-speed connectivity where traditional broadband is unavailable.
  4. Essential tool during disaster management: An essential tool during disaster management, satellite internet ensures seamless communication and rapid response in crisis-affected areas.

Request a Sample Copy of the report Global Satellite Internet Market

Report Synopsis

Report Metric

Details

Base year considered

2023

Forecast period considered

2024-2029

Base year market size

$5.6 billion

Market size forecast

$23.6 billion

Growth rate

CAGR of 27.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029

Segments covered

Orbit, End User, and Region

Regions covered

Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa

Countries covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, and India

Market drivers

• Growing demand for instant communication.

• Increasing investments in low Earth orbit satellite constellations.

• Implementation of satellite internet in remote locations.

• Essential tool during disaster management.

This report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
The market is projected to reach $23.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 27.7%.

2. What factors are driving the growth of the market?
The key factors driving the market include growing demand for instant communication and increasing investments in low Earth orbit satellite constellations.

3. What segments are covered in the market?
By Orbit, End-User and Region.

4. Which orbit segment will be dominant over the forecast period?
Over the forecast period, the LEO orbit segment is expected to dominate the market.

5. Which region has the largest market share?
Americas holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

  • Bentley Telecom Ltd.
  • Eutelsat Communications S.A.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks
  • Hughes Network Systems LLC
  • Kepler Communications, Inc.
  • SES S.A.
  • SkyDSL Europe B.V.
  • Starlink
  • Telesat
  • Viasat Inc.

Related reports include:

Global Private 5G Network Market: The global private 5G network market is growing as businesses adopt secure, high-speed 5G networks for industrial, enterprise, and smart city applications. These private networks offer enhanced reliability, low latency, and better data security compared to public 5G services.

High-speed Data Converters: Global Markets and Growth Forecast:The high-speed data converters market is driven by demand for fast, efficient data processing rises across the telecommunications, automotive, and healthcare industries. The market's growth is driven by advances in AI, 5G, and IoT technologies.

Navigate Uncertainty with Confidence

In times of rapid change and uncertainty, having the right insights can make all the difference. At BCC Research, we're here to support innovation and help you stay ahead. Our custom research reports provide a comprehensive, 360-degree view of your market landscape-giving you the clarity you need to make informed decisions. We believe that timely, expert market intelligence should be accessible to all. That's why, for a limited time, we're offering 30% off the price of any BCC Research report to help more organizations gain access to our latest data and insights.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on these reports or to purchase one, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help readers make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Email: info@bccresearch.com
Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/5339759/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-satellite-internet-the-future-of-high-speed-connectivity-302466214.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.