Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
27.05.2025 21:02 Uhr
Das Marketing Shares Concerns Over Corporate Service Experience in Singapore

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Das Marketing International Group Pte. Ltd. would like to share important information about its experience with an external corporate secretarial provider in Singapore - Investbanq Corporate Services Pte. Ltd.

  • During our cooperation, we encountered a number of serious operational and management issues that significantly impacted our business, including:

  • Refusal to carry out key corporate transactions, which caused significant delays in our business, instead requested for unreasonable compliance inquiries, including source of fund of the transactions.

  • Requesting excessive and confidential information and documentation, without clear justification, including reason for transactions, original agreements, source of capital and tax information.

  • Refusal to arrange a meeting with a compliance specialist despite verbal requests and demands for direct interaction on regulatory matters.

  • Demanding an unreasonably high budget of USD 20k for legal counsel despite low-risk situations.

  • Refusal to perform actions despite clear instructions given to the client.

  • Overall, a horrible client experience.

Fortunately, the current Singapore legislation allowed us to promptly change the nominee director and corporate secretary, restoring control over the management of the company without the involvement of the previous provider.

We strongly recommend that companies operating in Singapore carefully select corporate service providers, enter into written contracts in a timely manner and be well aware of their rights under the Companies Act and other regulations.

Das Marketing International Group Pte. Ltd. remains committed to the principles of transparency, professionalism and strict compliance with Singapore laws.

Media Contact Information
Shafkhat Gataulin
shgdasm@proton.me
https://dasmarketing.in/

SOURCE: Das Marketing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/das-marketing-shares-concerns-over-corporate-service-experience-1032404

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
