Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
27.05.2025 21:02 Uhr
Georgia-Pacific Corporation: A $9.6 Million Campaign To Make Chattahoochee Nature Center More Inviting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / The Robert W. Woodruff Foundation gift of $2.5 million provides a major boost

Originally published on SaportaReport
By Maria Saporta

The Chattahoochee Nature Center (CNC), a focal point to invite people to experience the natural environment and the Chattahoochee River, has launched a $9.6 million capital campaign to make the center even more welcoming.

The campaign will fund several projects to make CNC more open and more inviting to both young people and adults.

Other major donors include $1 million from the James M. Cox Foundation, $250,000 from the Waterfall Foundation, $160,000 from the Georgia Power Foundation, $328,000 from the Tony Parker family, $100,000 from Judy and Walter Hoyt, $75,000 from the Koch/Georgia-Pacific Foundation as well as $558,000 from CNC's board of trustees and $500,000 from Fulton County.

Continue reading here.


Chattahoochee Nature Center leaders near the Meadow area that will be transformed. Left to right: David Miles, Helen Tapp, Chris Sawyer, Rick Hirsekorn, Natasha Rice, Jim Stokes and Alicia Thompson. (Photo by Maria Saporta, courtesy of SaportaReport.)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/a-9.6-million-campaign-to-make-chattahoochee-nature-center-more-inviti-1032409

