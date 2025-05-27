Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
27.05.2025 21:06 Uhr
Kingdom of Bahrain: The world of entertainment converges to celebrate Bahrain's growing prominence as a global center for tourism experiences and media

MANAMA, Bahrain, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood stars and influential personalities gathered at Cipriani Bahrain to celebrate the Kingdom of Bahrain's growing influence as a global hub for entertainment, media, sports, and culture.

Actors Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Simu Liu and fiancée Allison Hsu, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta, and Danny Ramirez attended the event alongside His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, leading filmmakers, media executives, business leaders and creative entrepreneurs from Bahrain and across the globe. Other notable guests included actors Hannah John-Kamen, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli; filmmakers Joe Russo and David Ma; and producer Chris Castaldi.

Anthony Mackie and Hannah John Kamen at Cipriani Bahrain. Courtesy of David Jon and Getty Images for Bahrain

The Kingdom continues to go from strength-to-strength as a hub for business investment, technological innovation, elite-level global sport and the creative industries heightening the island nation's reputation as a destination for cultural tourism and sporting experiences. From Formula One's Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix to cultural highlights such as the Bahrain Jazz Festival and the Spring of Culture, the country is cementing itself as a destination offering an unparalleled array of world-class events and experiences that cater to diverse audiences.

The country is home to multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites, state-of-the-art performing arts centres, and a thriving creative ecosystem that celebrates craftsmanship, storytelling, and the preservation of its cultural heritage. Earlier this month, Amazon Prime featured His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, in the adventure documentary "Beyond Borders with Bear Grylls: Bahrain," spotlighting Bahrain's stunning natural landscapes and outdoor thrills to a global audience.

As Bahrain shapes a new era where sports, culture, tourism, and entertainment converge, its vision is clear: to continue to lead innovation at the intersection of tradition and modernity, where opportunities flourish, and creativity thrives.

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and guests at Cipriani Bahrain. Courtesy of David Jon and Getty Images for Bahrain

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu at Cipriani Bahrain. Courtesy of David Jon and Getty Images for Bahrain

Simu Liu; Mabel Cadena; Tenoch Huerta; Winston Duke at Cipriani Bahrain. Courtesy of David Jon and Getty Images for Bahrain

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696960/Cipriani_Bahrain.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696963/HH_Shaikh_Nasser.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696964/Cipriani_Bahrain.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696965/Cipriani_Bahrain.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-world-of-entertainment-converges-to-celebrate-bahrains-growing-prominence-as-a-global-center-for-tourism-experiences-and-media-302466233.html

