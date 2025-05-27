Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Highland Critical Minerals Corp. ("Highland" or the "Company"). The Toronto-based junior mining company completed an offering of approximately 371,000 special warrants which, when exercised, were automatically converted into an equal number of common shares. The common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol HLND.

Highland is focused on early-stage lithium exploration in Northern Ontario. The Company is currently conducting a Phase I exploration program at its Church property, which is located near the town of Nipigon. Earlier this year, a technical report completed on the property included an opinion that it exhibits characteristics of an early-stage "Property of Merit" that is deserving of further exploration work.

"The global energy transition is being powered in large part by lithium-ion batteries, and significant new sources of lithium supply will need to be identified in the coming years to meet rising demand," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are pleased to see a growing group of greenfield exploration companies, including Highland, stepping up to meet that challenge. We wish the Highland team success at the Church property."

"We are extremely pleased to have achieved this important milestone of having our shares listed on the CSE," said Ted Yew, CEO of Highland Critical Minerals. "We look forward to providing further updates to our shareholders and the broader market in the coming months."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253574

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)