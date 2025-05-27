CANGO Mobility Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 European Customer Value Leadership Award for Excellence in Telematics Solutions

CANGO is recognized for driving innovation and delivering customer-centric telematics solutions that optimize fleet performance, enhance connectivity, and support software-defined vehicle strategies.

SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that CANGO Mobility has been honored with the 2025 European Customer Value Leadership Award in the telematics solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, operational execution, and long-term customer impact. This recognition highlights CANGO Mobility's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. CANGO Mobility excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "CANGO Mobility's software-first approach and ability to transform traditional telematics devices into powerful, adaptable tools sets it apart in the European landscape. The company's deep vertical integration, middleware innovations, and commitment to customer-specific customization have created lasting value in a market defined by change," said Kamalesh Mohanarangam, Associate Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, strategic partnerships, and customer alignment, CANGO Mobility has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving telematics ecosystem. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in intelligent fleet management solutions have enabled it to scale effectively across European and international markets.

Innovation remains central to CANGO Mobility's approach. Its suite of telematics offerings-including the proprietary middleware CANLIB (CANbus Library)-enables advanced fleet optimization, real-time data analysis, and seamless integration with third-party systems. These capabilities extend across multiple verticals, offering customers the flexibility and performance needed to drive down costs, increase safety, and streamline operations. This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation, performance, and customer value in the telematics and vehicle data industry.

It reinforces the transformative impact of our CANLIB middleware, which empowers telematics devices to deliver real-time, actionable insights across diverse vehicle fleets. It also acknowledges the continuous effort of our team to deliver pioneering, software-defined solutions in a rapidly evolving mobility landscape. We're especially proud to be the first in the industry to launch CANBUS.ACADEMY-a dedicated learning platform designed to educate and upskill professionals in telematics integration, vehicle data and applications, and CANbus technologies. This initiative reflects our belief that knowledge is just as critical as technology in driving long-term success.

A heartfelt thank you to our partners, clients, and the entire CANGO team who made this possible. This award belongs to all of us, said Dumitru Puiu, CEO of CANGO Mobility.

CANGO Mobility's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By offering tailored implementation support, simplifying software integration, and maintaining responsiveness through localized customer service, the company ensures high satisfaction and long-term value creation. Its partner-led delivery model-anchored by collaborations with industry leaders like ZF and Continental-has amplified its ability to deliver scalable, high-performance solutions across diverse operational environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends CANGO Mobility for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of telematics solutions and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About CANGO Mobility

CANGO Mobility is a global technology company specializing in advanced telematics, IoT middleware, and software-defined fleet management solutions. With over 20 years of industry experience, CANGO empowers OEMs, fleet operators, and integrators to transform vehicle data into actionable intelligence. Its proprietary solutions-such as CANLIB (CANbus Library)-enable seamless integration, enhanced performance, and operational efficiency across multiple mobility verticals, from logistics and transportation to agriculture and public services.

CANGO is the first and only telematics company to launch a dedicated learning platform-CANBUS.ACADEMY-offering industry professionals worldwide structured, hands-on education in vehicle data, diagnostics, and CANbus technologies.

With a worldwide presence and trusted partnerships with major industry players, CANGO continues to set new standards in customer-centric innovation, product flexibility, and scalable deployment.

Contact:

office@cangomobility.com

LinkedIn

X

CANbus Academy LinkedIn

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cango-mobility-receives-frost--sullivans-2025-european-customer-value-leadership-award-for-excellence-in-telematics-solutions-302466150.html