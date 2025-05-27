Sol-Ark Powers Portland, Oregon's Dignity Village With Clean Solar Energy

Self-Governed Tiny Home Community Transitions to Safe, Sustainable Power With Sol-Ark(R) & K2 Systems

ALLEN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Sol-Ark, a U.S.-based manufacturer of hybrid inverters and energy storage solutions, has partnered with Twende Solar and K2 Systems to electrify Dignity Village-a self-governed transitional housing community in Portland, Oregon-marking a milestone in sustainable housing for underserved populations.

The 60kW solar array, powered by Sol-Ark inverters, now delivers clean electricity across 31 rooftops-lighting 43 homes and a central Commons building. For the first time in its 20-year history, Dignity Village can rely on consistent energy for lighting, heating, cooling, and charging.

"Come January, we're gonna be warm," said Ray, a village council member. "This makes us a model."

A Grassroots Transformation

More than 80 volunteers and 20 residents contributed over 800 hours to install 200 panels and wire every home for modern energy use, including smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The project replaces propane heating with safer, cleaner systems. It is expected to save the community at least $3,000 annually-funds that will now support vital services.

Founded in 2000, Dignity Village is the nation's longest-standing sanctioned tiny home community for individuals transitioning out of homelessness. With residents covering expenses through firewood sales, metal recycling, and pooled utilities, rising electricity costs had become unsustainable-until now.

Partnership With Purpose

The project was led by Twende Solar, with rooftop racking donated by K2 Systems and battery storage provided by Rolls Battery Engineering. Funding was supported by the Portland Clean Energy Fund in collaboration with Verde Builds.

"This is a testament to resilience and self-determination," said Robin Swanhuyser, Executive Director of Twende Solar. "We're honored to have been welcomed into this space."

Why Sol-Ark Stepped In

"At Sol-Ark, we don't just engineer power systems-we invest in people," said Tom Brennan, CTO of Sol-Ark. "Dignity Village shows what's possible when infrastructure and dignity go hand in hand."

This project reflects Sol-Ark's Sol-Ark Cares initiative, which supports energy equity through community-led solar projects.

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark® is a recognized leader in intelligent energy solutions for residential and commercial applications. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across telecommunications, retail, tech, and foodservice sectors, Sol-Ark solves complex energy challenges through innovation and advanced technology. With a robust network of distributors, installers, EPCs, integrators, and battery partners, Sol-Ark is redefining energy resilience for homes and businesses. Learn more at www.sol-ark.com.

About Twende Solar

Twende Solar is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to empowering under-resourced communities with renewable energy. "Twende"-Swahili for "let's go"-reflects the organization's mission to act boldly and collaboratively. Operated by solar PV professionals, Twende bridges the gap between technology and energy-insecure communities worldwide. Learn more at www.twendesolar.org.

