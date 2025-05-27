Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Roberto Canevari, Executive Vice President, Chief Value Chain Officer, of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will participate in the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2025 in Paris Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 09:15 a.m. CEST.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the fireside chat on Tuesday, June 3rd from 09:15 a.m. 09:55 a.m. CEST at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

Contacts:

Investors: Rainey Mancini

rmancini@estee.com



Media: Jill Marvin

jimarvin@estee.com