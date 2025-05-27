The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited: Western Reports First Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV:WI) ("Western" or the "Corporation") today reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis have been filed on SEDAR+. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars and comparisons are to the prior period ended March 31, 2024.

In the fourth-quarter of 2024, Western completed the acquisition of the remaining shares of Fortress Insurance Company ("Fortress Insurance"), as a result, starting October 1, 2024, Fortress Insurance results are consolidated into Western's financial statements. Insurance specific results are discussed under the Fortress Insurance section below.

In the first quarter of 2025, Fortress Insurance contributed a positive insurance service result as well as positive investment income. Western's income from its equity-accounted investments was in line with prior years, with the first quarter of the year being generally slower for these seasonal businesses.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $998,858 compared with net loss of $475,132 in the prior-year period. Western's expenses now include consolidated expenses from Fortress Insurance and a comparison to previous periods is not currently meaningful.

On March 7, 2025, Western exercised its conversion option on the outstanding convertible debentures that were due to mature on December 31, 2025. Debentures with a face value of $5 million were converted into 10,582,007 common shares.

"Fortress Insurance delivered another quarter with strong insurance revenue growth. The on-boarding of two new clients in the second half of 2024 has helped strengthen and diversify the premium base and the business sustained this momentum in the first quarter with the addition of three new programs. We are also pleased with the resilience of our equity-accounted investments - Glassmasters, in particular, delivered a solid performance despite seasonal headwinds, a testament to the management team's continued strong execution." said Paul Rivett, Western's Chief Executive Officer.

Western financial highlights Three Months Ended March 31, $ 2025 2024 Change Total insurance service result 1 319,777 - 319,777 Investment income 1 129,736 - 129,736 Income (loss) from equity investments (302,952 ) (271,751 ) (31,201 ) Other finance income 365,785 190,415 175,370 Net income (998,858 ) (475,132 ) (523,726 )

1 Fortress Insurance results are consolidated into Western from fourth-quarter 2024

Fortress Insurance

In the first quarter, Fortress Insurance grew Gross Written Premiums ("GWP") to $13.3 million from $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Total investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, grew 4% to $24.5 million compared to $23.5 million as of December 31, 2024. Insurance revenue increased 15% year-over-year but total insurance service result decreased by 1% due to the long-term policies written under the specialty programs, which have an end-tailed profitability. Profitability on these longer-term programs will increase gradually over their term. During the first quarter of 2025, Fortress Insurance added three additional programs to its offerings, including equine property coverage, a small and medium enterprise package, and transportation commercial general liability.

The trailing 12-month loss ratio as at March 31, 2025 (incurred losses, including incurred but not reported, over earned premium) was 50.2%, compared to 56.0% in the prior year period, with less claims events in comparison to the first quarter of 2024.

The trailing 12-month expense ratio and combined ratio increased from the prior year in part due to the first quarter of 2024 not yet including costs associated with the new specialty products which have end-tailed profitability and higher professional fees. As compared to fiscal 2024, the normalized expense and combined ratio increased to 60.4% and 110.7%, respectively.

Three Months Ended March 31, $ 2025 2024 Change Insurance revenue 6,575,869 5,718,658 857,211 Total insurance service result 191,155 192,484 (1,329 ) Net Investment income (loss) 172,784 157,798 14,986 Net income (loss) (121,855 ) 118,354 (240,209 ) Gross written premiums1 13,328,460 5,217,772 8,110,688

1 Supplementary financial measure - total gross insurance premiums written during the year.

Note: The above table reflects stand-alone Fortress results, excluding consolidation adjustments for the Corporation

GlassMasters Autoglass revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, with organic growth of 15%-25% at each established location. Gross margin increased to 26.7% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 23.4% in the prior-year period. EBITDA increased to $647,932 compared to $170,550 in 2024. For the first time, GlassMasters Autoglass recorded positive adjusted net income (excluding the shareholder note payable interest) in the first quarter of the year.

Foothills Creamery revenue was up 4% to $7.0 million compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. EBITDA was $174,831 in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $570,997 in the prior-year period, Margins in the first quarter of 2024 benefited from an assembly cost credit. Ice cream sales were up 17% in this quarter, a trend the company anticipates will continue as they head into their busy season for frozen products. Inventory levels at March 31, 2025 were reduced by $1.4 million compared to the prior year, due to improved cream management.

Golden Health Care revenue grew 10% to $2.7 million compared with $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, as efforts to improve occupancy at underutilized homes yielded intended results. EBITDA increased 35% to $0.65 million compared with $0.48 million in the prior-year period. Net income for the quarter was $289,319 compared with $181,803 in the comparable quarter of last year.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is an insurance and investments holding company focused on decentralized ownership of insurance businesses and centralized investment management. Western's shares are traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol WI.

For more information on Western, please visit its website at www.westerninvest.ca.

CONTACT INFORMATION - The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Stacey Cross, Chief Financial Officer, scross@winv.ca

