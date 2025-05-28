Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 00:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Empire Holdings Congratulates Dusty Delaney on Excellence in Cost Management and Tenant Satisfaction

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Empire Holdings is proud to recognize the exceptional performance of Property Manager Dusty Delaney, whose leadership and strategic oversight resulted in property operating expenses coming in 10% under budget for the fiscal year.

Despite market-wide cost pressures and external challenges, Ms. Delaney demonstrated exceptional resourcefulness and a deep commitment to operational excellence. By leveraging strong vendor relationships, optimizing service contracts, and identifying operational efficiencies, she not only managed costs effectively but also returned excess reimbursement expenses to tenants in the form of rent credits - delivering tangible financial benefits to the businesses Empire serves.

"Our commitment to responsible management starts with people like Dusty," said Bowie Holland, President at Empire Holdings. "Her dedication, attention to detail, and tenant-focused mindset embody the values we strive for every day."

Ms. Delaney's efforts also earned high marks in the company's most recent tenant satisfaction survey. Highlights include:

  • 100% satisfaction with property management responsiveness

  • 92% of tenants reported no outstanding issues

  • "The Empire team is very responsive to maintenance requests, which goes to the good condition of the property."

  • "The Empire team is proactive."

Empire Holdings congratulates Dusty Delaney on this achievement and thanks her for her continued leadership and service. Her success is a testament to the impact that thoughtful proactive property management can have on both financial performance and tenant experience.

##

ABOUT EMPIRE HOLDINGS

Fort Worth, Texas-based Empire Holdings is a commercial real estate developer that specializes in single-tenant, build-to-suit industrial properties with design, technology, and innovation at the forefront. Backed by a powerhouse team led by 40-year commercial real estate industry vet Sandra McGlothin, Empire Holdings is changing the way commercial industrial spaces are built. For more information, visit Empire Holdings:

  • Online at https://empireholdingstx.com

  • On Facebook at www.facebook.com/empireholdingstx

  • On Instagram at www.instagram.com/empireholdingstx

  • On LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/empire-holdings-tx/

Contact Information

Keishi High
Office Administrator
keishi@empireholdingstx.com
8179850054

.

SOURCE: Empire Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/empire-holdings-congratulates-dusty-delaney-on-excellence-in-cost-management-and-tenant-1032423

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.