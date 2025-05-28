Empire Holdings Congratulates Dusty Delaney on Excellence in Cost Management and Tenant Satisfaction

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Empire Holdings is proud to recognize the exceptional performance of Property Manager Dusty Delaney, whose leadership and strategic oversight resulted in property operating expenses coming in 10% under budget for the fiscal year.

Despite market-wide cost pressures and external challenges, Ms. Delaney demonstrated exceptional resourcefulness and a deep commitment to operational excellence. By leveraging strong vendor relationships, optimizing service contracts, and identifying operational efficiencies, she not only managed costs effectively but also returned excess reimbursement expenses to tenants in the form of rent credits - delivering tangible financial benefits to the businesses Empire serves.

"Our commitment to responsible management starts with people like Dusty," said Bowie Holland, President at Empire Holdings. "Her dedication, attention to detail, and tenant-focused mindset embody the values we strive for every day."

Ms. Delaney's efforts also earned high marks in the company's most recent tenant satisfaction survey. Highlights include:

100% satisfaction with property management responsiveness

92% of tenants reported no outstanding issues

"The Empire team is very responsive to maintenance requests, which goes to the good condition of the property."

"The Empire team is proactive."

Empire Holdings congratulates Dusty Delaney on this achievement and thanks her for her continued leadership and service. Her success is a testament to the impact that thoughtful proactive property management can have on both financial performance and tenant experience.

