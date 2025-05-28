Pilates Addiction Kicks Off National Launch With First-Ever Studio in West Hollywood

The Next-gen Pilates Concept Opens With Glow Classes, DJ Sets and Celebrity Events.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Pilates Addiction opens its flagship studio at 7940 W. 3rd St. with a four-day celebration from May 29 to June 1, which includes free signature classes, special giveaways, late-night blackout Glow sessions, live DJs, social mixers and celebrity friend appearances along with Mario and Courtney Lopez. Designed around the brand's patented WundaFormer, Pilates Addiction delivers a Pilates experience with community-driven events and exclusive founding member perks. This debut celebrates the new gold standard in Pilates.



"Pilates Addiction brings a new level of energy, expertise and community to the Pilates space," said Sarah Luna, CEO of Pilates Addiction. "We can't wait to formally introduce West Hollywood to our innovative concept - becoming the new go-to workout. Every class, every event and every client interaction is designed to energize and inspire. Pilates Addiction isn't just a workout, it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have."



"Opening the first Pilates Addiction is a bold evolution of Pilates itself and a powerful step toward something bigger," said Amy Jordan, founder of the Pilates Addiction method and franchise owner of the West Hollywood Pilates Addiction. "Our mission is to help people feel amazing from the inside out through innovative movement that transforms not just bodies but lives. With the support of an incredible corporate team behind this vision, I'm honored to lead the way and excited to bring this experience to more communities across NY and CA in 2025, with many more to follow."

Grand Opening Highlights:

Community Social Date: Friday, May 30 Time: 6:00 - 9:00 PM An open studio celebration to mark the debut of Pilates Addiction's flagship location. Join us for an evening of connection, live music, exclusive merch and giveaways as we introduce the new gold standard in Pilates.



Late-Night Glow Classes: Dates: Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 Time: Starting at 10:00 PM As the sun sets, we keep moving with a Pilates-driven class under blacklight, set to a live DJ soundtrack built to energize. This isn't just a late-night workout, it's a thank-you to our community, lit up and shared together. Enjoy raffle prizes and gift giveaways.



Celebrity Class with Mario and Courtney Lopez: Date: Saturday, May 31 Time: 2:00 PM Mario and Courtney Lopez will join us for a special class to help kick off the weekend celebration. A select group of guests will be invited to move alongside them. Enter via our "Tag a Friend" Instagram @mypilatesaddiction social giveaway for a chance to join. It's a moment to move, connect and celebrate the energy that brings us all together.



Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Mixer with Mario and Courtney Lopez: Date: Saturday, May 31 Time: 3:30 - 5:00 PM Join Pilates Addiction as it officially opens its doors with an official ribbon cutting, social mixer, live DJ, drinks, local collaborations, swag giveaways and exclusive founding member perks.



What to Expect:

Heart-Pumping CORE+ Sessions: Experience the "IGNITE" class free throughout the grand opening weekend. These high-intensity, results-driven sessions are built on deep core activation, functional strength and the signature burn that keeps clients coming back for more.

Blackout Glow Classes: Under blacklights and neon vibes, Blackout Glow Classes amplify every movement with immersive lighting, high-intensity sequencing and rhythm-driven energy, delivering a cardio-meets-core experience that redefines traditional Pilates.

Live DJ Mixers: Pilates Addiction brings a new level of energy to the studio with live DJ sets throughout the weekend. Curated sound and an electrified atmosphere transform each session into a high-impact, full-body experience that goes far beyond the reformer.

Exclusive Offers and Giveaways: From limited-edition swag to raffle giveaways and founding member incentives, attendees will unlock first-access benefits and rewards designed to celebrate commitment from day one.

Why Pilates Addiction?

Pilates Addiction is Pilates 3.0, bridging the gap between traditional Pilates and high-intensity fitness concepts. Specifically tailored for a younger demographic seeking dynamic, efficient workouts, Pilates Addiction maintains a strong commitment to foundational Pilates principles-alignment, precision, control and functional movement.



Unlike other Pilates studios that repurpose existing equipment designs, Pilates Addiction utilizes its patented WundaFormer. This versatile apparatus integrates a reformer, jump board, ballet barre and Wunda Chair into one seamless platform. This innovative design allows for uninterrupted, flowing workouts that maximize class efficiency and intensity. Clients experience high-energy, challenging sessions that invigorate rather than deplete, ensuring they leave each class feeling energized, empowered and ready for everyday performance.



Get Involved:

To learn more about the grand opening events, book classes or secure your spot in a Glow Class, visit Pilates Addiction or follow @mypilatesaddiction on Instagram and Facebook.



Media interested in covering the grand opening must RSVP to jo@trizcom.com.

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a results-driven experience grounded in functional movement and expert instruction. Each location is powered by the brand's signature method, which fuses intensity with integrity to create precision-focused sessions that challenge, transform and energize. Studios feature patented WundaFormers exclusive to Pilates Addiction and are led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control and mobility. With sleek, high-energy environments and a consistent commitment to alignment and performance, Pilates Addiction offers more than just a class-it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have. For more information, visit https://pilatesaddiction.com/.



