Forman Mills Celebrates Grand Opening of Brand-New Neighborhood Store

Big Deals, Bold Style and Bigger Savings Arrive in Trotwood - Join Us for Family Fun, Giveaways and Unbeatable Prices at Our Newest Location: Forman Mills Grand Opening in Trotwood, OH - May 29, 2025, at 9 AM, 5009 Salem Avenue

TROTWOOD, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Forman Mills, the go-to destination for designer fashion at unbeatable prices, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Trotwood, Ohio, on Thursday, May 29, at 9 a.m.

Forman Mills

New Location Coming Soon

Shoppers can expect a high-energy event filled with incredible deals, music, food and fun for the entire family. Whether you're shopping for men, women or kids, you'll find what you need for the season along with uniforms, and brand-name activewear - all at prices up to 80% off traditional department store prices.

From designer labels to everyday essentials, Forman Mills offers the fashion brands customers love - even if they can't say their names.

"This isn't just about retail," said Sam Dushey, Forman Mills CEO. "We're proud to invest in the Trotwood community, create local jobs, and bring high-quality, affordable fashion to hardworking families right where they live."

The new location at 5009 Salem Avenue is part of a broader expansion. Forman Mills now operates 47 stores nationwide. Three additional stores were opened May 22 in Reading, PA, Eastpointe, MI, and Speedway, IN, alongside this exciting Trotwood debut on May 29.

Each Forman Mills location spans 30,000 to 60,000+ square feet, offering not just apparel but footwear, accessories, home goods, and licensed sportswear from major league and collegiate teams.

Don't miss the grand opening celebration - come early, save big, and gear up with styles the whole family will love. Not to mention, the first 100 adults in line get a FREE gift card.

About Forman Mills:

Forman Mills is a national off-price retailer offering designer and everyday fashion for the entire family. Known for its "ridiculously low prices," the company focuses on delivering name-brand merchandise at a fraction of the price. Learn more at FormanMills.com.

Contact Information

Desiree Atkins

Director of Marketing & Advertising

datkins@formanmills.com

609-346-0686

SOURCE: Forman Mills

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/forman-mills-celebrates-grand-opening-of-brand-new-neighborhood-store-1032494