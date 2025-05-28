OnePoint Patient Care Unveils OneConnectPoint Version 3.0

Featuring Cost-Saving Alternatives and A.I.-Powered Clinical Support

TEMPE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / OnePoint Patient Care, a nationwide leading local hospice pharmacy services provider, is proud to announce the launch of OneConnectPoint® Version 3.0, the latest evolution of its industry-leading hospice medication management platform.

OneConnectPoint Version 3.0 is designed to streamline clinical workflows, enhance decision-making, and reduce costs for hospice organizations.

This major release brings powerful new tools to hospice clinicians, including real-time alternative medication suggestions for cost savings and RAIph - an A.I.-powered clinical chatbot trained on OnePoint's industry-standard Clinical Symptom Guide.

At the point of order, clinicians can now view lower-cost alternatives that align with the hospice's formulary, helping teams deliver quality care while controlling medication expenses.

"We absolutely love the new OneConnectPoint features," said Phylis Bartron, Director of Clinical Services with Signature Hospice, part of the Pennant Group. "With OnePoint's price quote and cost savings alternative tool now at our clinicians' fingertips, our hospice team is able to easily identify opportunities for both improved clinical outcomes and medication savings. We are already seeing the impact of the new enhancement to our drug spend."

OnePoint's RAIph offers instant clinical guidance based on OnePoint's comprehensive symptom management protocols, empowering nurses and prescribers with evidence-based answers, anytime, anywhere.

"At OnePoint, we are committed to supporting hospice providers with solutions that are both clinically sound and operationally efficient," said Michael Porpora, President of OnePoint Patient Care. "With our newest release of OneConnectPoint, we're equipping our partners with tools that make real-time clinical and cost-conscious decisions easier, while our A.I. assistant, RAIph, ensures that high-quality care is always at their fingertips."

In addition to these groundbreaking features, OneConnectPoint Version 3.0 retains its hallmark capabilities, including seamless EMR integration, real-time patient profile management, prior authorization automation, and formulary compliance.

OneConnectPoint Version 3.0 is available to all OnePoint partners and can be accessed via web and mobile applications on iOS and Android devices.

To schedule a demonstration, please email info@oppc.com or contact your OnePoint representative.

About OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint Patient Care is a nationwide leading local hospice pharmacy services provider offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their hospice pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 56,000 patients per day. Through its Concierge PBM, Next Day Valet mail order and Direct Express local services, OnePoint serves more than 750 hospice programs and is available in 50 states.

OnePoint was one of the first pharmacies to begin serving the hospice industry when the Medicare hospice benefit began in the 1980s. Today OnePoint has grown to be one of the leading national hospice pharmacies with 24 regional pharmacy locations strategically located throughout the United States. For additional information on what one can do, visit www.oppc.com or call (866) 771-OPPC.

SOURCE: OnePoint Patient Care

