Applied Intuition, Inc.: Applied Intuition Opens UK Office with £50 Million in Planned Investment

LONDON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition UK has formally launched with the opening of its office in London, with the company already scaling at speed. This is a major step into the defence sector for Applied Intuition, the leading global vehicle intelligence company for automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture and defence. Applied Intuition's commitment to the UK is expected to deliver £50 million worth of foreign direct investment into the UK, bringing jobs, skills, and research and development directly into the market.

Building on the foundations of civilian autonomous capabilities, Applied Intuition UK, a fully sovereign subsidiary, will focus on delivering mission-critical autonomy solutions across air, space, land and sea. Applied Intuition's defence offering provides autonomy management and development systems for both existing and next-generation defence platforms. At a time of increasing global insecurity, autonomy offers a dual advantage, reducing reliance on extensive manpower traditionally required for fully crewed platforms, while also minimising risk to life for those operating in hostile environments.

"Opening our London office marks a considerable step toward creating a sovereign autonomy capability for the UK. This sizable investment reflects our resolution to provide cutting-edge autonomous systems, and the tools needed to build them for our Armed Forces," said Tristam Constant, head of European Government and Defence at Applied Intuition UK. "We're building a strong team here, tapping into the UK's incredible engineering talent to deliver autonomy solutions to meet the most demanding requirements."

Applied Intuition's latest venture marks a significant evolution, delivering cutting-edge autonomy solutions for civilian industries to enabling mission critical capabilities for the Armed Forces. The opening comes swiftly on the heels of the dual releases of two new software-defined product families: Axion, a specialised mission-critical toolchain allowing the development of all-domain autonomous capabilities, and Acuity, which delivers the onboard autonomy necessary to provide a decisive edge to the Armed Forces. As a dual-use technology provider, Applied Intuition is positioned to bridge the gap between commercial innovation and national security needs.

The introduction of a UK presence reinforces Applied Intuition's commitment to delivering strategic autonomy at scale and providing serious defensive capabilities, all whilst encouraging growth and investment, and aligning with the British Government's priorities.

Commenting on the opening of the office, and echoing the words of the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at London Defence Conference, Minister for Investment Baroness Poppy Gustafsson said, "The UK is open for business, so I'm delighted that Applied Intuition's commitment to the UK is expected to deliver £50 million in foreign direct investment, boosting R&D, creating jobs and putting more money into people's pockets."

"With defence being identified as a key growth sector in our upcoming modern Industrial Strategy, we're not only helping to attract and secure investment, but delivering long-term growth that supports skilled jobs and raises living standards across the UK," she added.

This new UK presence reflects a long-term commitment from Applied Intuition to industry collaboration, economic growth opportunities and life-saving capabilities.

Applied Intuition is the vehicle intelligence company that accelerates the global adoption of safe, AI-driven machines. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the toolchain, Vehicle OS and autonomy stacks to help customers build intelligent vehicles and shorten time to market. Major programmes in defence and 18 of the top 20 global automakers trust Applied Intuition's mission-critical solutions to deliver vehicle intelligence. Applied Intuition services the defence, automotive, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries. Applied Intuition UK was established in London in 2025 to bring the company's cutting-edge autonomy solutions to the UK and European defence sectors.

