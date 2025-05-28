Taylor Jean FL, LLC: Taylor Jean Is Ready to Make Waves at the 2025 Walker's Cay Blue Marlin Open

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / The world of offshore sport fishing is a very close-knit community, and there are very few names that stir the sea quite like Taylor Jean. This Viking Convertible, which is 62 feet in length, is a unique and exceptional tournament yacht. It is sleek and powerful, and it is helmed by a crew that lives and breathes the wide sea. It is a story that is unfolding. From the 28th through the 31st of May 2025, it will once again be the center of attention at the 2nd Annual Walker's Cay Blue Marlin Open, which is widely considered to be one of the most anticipated fishing competitions in the Bahamas.

A Yacht Built for Glory

Whenever Taylor Jean arrives at a marina, it is difficult to avoid staring at her. It is a beast that was built for speed and precision, as evidenced by its sleek lines, towering outriggers, and twin MTU motors that produce 2002 horsepower each. On the other hand, once you climb onboard, you will experience something else: a sense of purpose. Rather than being only a machine for sport fishing, this vessel serves as a floating home for a group of people who have become like family.

The current Taylor Jean, which first embarked in 2022, was designed with a single objective in mind, to strive for greatness. It is capable of performing with elegance and efficiency, whether it is traveling through the waters of the Bahamas at a speed of 36 knots or managing a hot bite on the tournament circuit.

The Crew Behind the Legend

What truly sets Taylor Jean apart isn't just its speed, its engineering, or its tournament record, it's the heartbeat of the boat, the people on board. Behind the polished teak, cutting-edge electronics, and twin MTU engines is a crew bound not just by a love for the ocean but by a shared spirit of competition, trust, and grit. Every line cast, every fish fought, every mile cruised, and it's the crew that brings it to life.

Blaine Birch, a former collegiate lacrosse player with an unmistakable competitive edge, is currently serving as the captain of the crew. In every excursion, Blaine brings his keen instincts and his ability to lead with composure, guiding his group with self-assurance and a sense of togetherness.

Ken Hager, the owner, is also present, and he is not only the one who finances the dream. He is a living example. This crew is more than just a squad because it includes long-time teammates such as Dave McKendrick and Jarrett Birch (yep, Blaine's brother). There's a rhythm to this crew, one built on years of early mornings, high-stakes moments, and the kind of trust you can only earn at sea. They've celebrated wins, pushed through quiet days, and built a friendship that runs deeper than most tides. And tucked into their routine is a little superstition that's become a legend among those who know them, before every tournament, someone scatters a handful of Lucky Charms into the water. No speeches. No ceremony. Just a quiet nod to tradition, a ritual that feels half superstition, half inside joke, and all heart. Maybe it's luck. Perhaps it's just who they are. Either way, it's worked pretty well so far.

A Track Record That Speaks for Itself

Taylor Jean has been in the winner's circle for quite some time. They finished in third place at the White Marlin Open in 2023, earning a total of 665 points. This is an impressive accomplishment in an event where the competition is just as fierce as the fish themselves. They then followed that up with an equally impressive performance in 2024, which resulted in them matching for third place in the Billfish release division with 770 points.

The yacht has also built a curious streak-claiming top finishes at The MidAtlantic every odd-numbered year since 2017. That kind of consistency speaks to more than just skill. It speaks to tenacity, preparation, and a team that knows how to rise when the stakes are highest.

What's Coming: The 2025 Walker's Cay Blue Marlin Open

Now, all eyes are on Walker's Cay, which has been meticulously renovated and redesigned to become a crown jewel in the Bahamas. In addition to being famous for its deep-water drop-offs and legendary fishing, Walker's is the ideal location for a Sportfishing Tournament that combines the excitement of competition with the sophistication of the past.

This is not your typical dockside competition, the Walker's Cay SFC Blue Marlin Open is unlike any other. This event celebrates sport as much as it honors tradition, featuring a full sit-down Captain's Dinner, an air-conditioned Awards Banquet, and spectacular ocean views.

Taylor Jean's staff is already getting ready for the event, which includes adjusting the equipment, reviewing the charts, watching films from previous events, and, of course, making sure that the cereal boxes are stocked.

From High Stakes to High Seas: Charter Services with Taylor Jean

However, Taylor Jean is not only a dominant force in tournaments. In addition to that, it provides memorable charter fishing experiences for anyone interested in experiencing life at sea. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a day trip to go tuna fishing, a weekend vacation to go sailfish fishing, or just a chance to unplug with your loved ones and friends in opulent surroundings, the Taylor Jean experience will not disappoint.

By putting themselves in the same shoes that champion anglers have worn, guests are accompanied by seasoned anglers, supplied with the best equipment available, and cruise onboard one of the most luxurious yachts in its category. Every charter is customized to the guest's level of experience if you are a dedicated offshore junkie or a first-timer to the underwater world.

The Legacy Continues

So, what is it about Taylor Jean that sets her apart? It may be the connection that exists between the members of the crew. It is the unwavering concentration. There is a possibility that it is the ideal combination of meticulous engineering and unbridled determination. It could be all of that and much more than that.

There is one thing that can be said with absolute certainty: on May 28th, Taylor Jean will once again be in its element, slashing through the blue of the Bahamas and running after another opportunity to make history.

Are they going to be successful in securing the big one at Walker's Cay this year? If previous competitions are any indication, keep a close eye on this boat and consider bringing a box of Lucky Charms with you.

To reserve your own adventure, visit https://www.taylorjeanfishing.com/



To follow along on the road to Walker's Cay, check out their Instagram: @taylorjean_sportfishing and @seabirdsac .

You can also catch full coverage and updates on the tournament at sportfishingchampionship.com , as well as through media like the Miami Herald, which regularly spotlights standout moments from the world of competitive sportfishing.

North Palm Beach, Florida

Kenneth Hager

Taylor Jean FL, LLC

ken@taylorjeanfishing.com

(908) 433-6487

taylorjeanfishing.com

