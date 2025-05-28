Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) ("Voltage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 19, 2023, Plethora Green Energy Corp. (the "Optionee") fully exercised its option (the "Option") granted by the Company pursuant to an option agreement dated October 16, 2023, between the Company and the Optionee (the "Option Agreement"), acquiring a 100% beneficial and legal interest in several mineral claims located in St. Laurent Township, in Ontario (the "Property") from the Company. In consideration for the acceleration of the remaining payments under the Option Agreement, the Company received $450,000. The Company's net smelter return royalty of 1.5% on the Property pursuant to the Option Agreement remains in place and is unchanged by the Optionee's full exercise of the Option. The Property was transferred to the Optionee on May 12, 2025.

About Voltage

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

