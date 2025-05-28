Anzeige
28.05.2025 03:14 Uhr
WELLPCB PTY LTD: WellPCB and OurPCB Launch Low-Cost PCB Assembly and Custom Cable Assembly Solutions

SHIJIAZHUANG, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / WellPCB and OurPCB launch low-cost PCB assembly and custom cable assembly solutions

wellpcb

wellpcb

[2025.5.27, Shijiazhuang Hebei China] -- WellPCB and OurPCB, the world's leading PCB manufacturing service providers, announced today that they have officially launched new Low-Cost PCB Assembly Solutions and Custom Cable Assembly services to meet the needs of the electronics manufacturing industry for high cost performance and flexible customization.

As the design of electronic products becomes increasingly complex, companies have put forward higher requirements for the quality, cost and delivery cycle of PCB Assembly and Cable Assembly. With years of technical accumulation, WellPCB and OurPCB have reduced the cost of traditional PCB assembly by 30% by optimizing the supply chain and automated production processes, while supporting small batches and fast delivery, helping customers shorten the time to market.

Core service highlights:

Low-cost PCB assembly: covers single/double-sided, multi-layer boards and high-density interconnect (HDI) design, providing full support from prototype to mass production.
Customized cable solutions: Support high-precision Custom Cable Assembly in the fields of industry, medical, automobile, etc. to meet complex wiring needs.
One-stop service: From design review, component procurement to test assembly, seamless connection throughout the process, reducing customer management costs.
A WellPCB spokesperson said: "We are always committed to providing customers with services that combine competitive prices and reliability. This upgraded solution will help small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups break through supply chain constraints and realize innovative ideas."

OurPCB added: "Driven by technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things, the market demand for specialized cable assemblies has surged. Our customized services can accurately match customers' special requirements in signal transmission, environmental resistance, etc."

About WellPCB and OurPCB
WellPCB and OurPCB are internationally renowned electronic manufacturing service providers, focusing on PCB manufacturing, PCB Assembly and cable assembly. Services cover the North American, European and Asian markets, and customers include Fortune 500 companies and innovative technology companies.

Learn more:

Visit: https://www.wellpcb.com/ and https://www.ourpcb.com/,
Contact: Abby Hao
Phone: +86-311-86935221
Email: abby@wellcircuitboard.ne

.

SOURCE: WELLPCB PTY LTD



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/wellpcb-and-ourpcb-launch-low-cost-pcb-assembly-and-custom-cable-assem-1032093

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
